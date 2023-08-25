Remembering the victims of the Maui fires
We remember those whose lives were lost in the Maui fire disaster.
Carrie and Brad Kintz were among the thousands of Maui residents who lost their home or business in the devastating wildfire that struck the Hawaiian island. But instead of fleeing the island, they chose to stay behind and help others.
Don Nelson and his wife, Joy, settled on Maui after he retired from coaching after the 2009-10 season.
Last week, wildfires quickly engulfed thousands of structures on Maui, forcing residents to flee their homes with little-to-no belongings. As of Tuesday, 99 people have been confirmed dead while at least 1,300 remain missing. Speaking last Thursday, Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke said the road to Hawaii’s recovery from the “unprecedented” wildfires “will be long.” An official from Homeland Security’s emergency agency told a White House briefing that the “coming days and weeks” will be “tough” for Hawaiians.
Last week’s deadly wildfires on Maui are a stark reminder that a warming climate means people need to prepare for future blazes, experts say.
Floyd Mayweather reportedly flew almost 70 families off the island this week and helped relocate them temporarily in Honolulu.
At least 36 people have been confirmed dead after windswept wildfires ravaged parts of Hawaii’s Big Island and neighboring Maui. According to officials, thousands of people have been displaced.
Yahoo editor Nigel Tierney was staying just north of Lahaina when the firestorm began.
The death toll from the wildfires that tore across Maui this week is expected to rise, as residents who escaped the flames in the town of Lahaina begin to return to what’s left of their homes.
