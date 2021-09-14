RememberToSuggestaHeadline

Sep. 14—TAZEWELL,Va. — The Tazewell County Sheriff's Office is currently seeking the following individuals. Anyone information pertaining to the whereabouts of any of these people can call 276-988-5966, 276-988-0645 or 276-988-1167. All tips will be treated as confidential and all callers may remain anonymous, according to the sheriff's office.

—Ronda Joan Rose, 45, Cedar Bluff, Va. Wanted for bond violation on charge of distribution of methamphetamine and 2 failures to appear on possession of meth.

—Tommy Allan Smith, 55, Cedar Bluff, Va. Wanted for possession of narcotics and bond violation for possession of narcotics

—Jack Randolph Belcher Jr., 44, Bluefield, WV. Wanted for larceny, failure to appear on shoplifting and bond violation for shoplifting.

—Brittany Nicole Ray, 30, Tazewell, Va., may be in the Bastian, Va. area. Wanted for possession of methamphetamine and probation violation for concealment.

—Joshua Speer, 32, Tazewell, Va. Wanted for bond violation stemming from child abuse w/serious injury.

Thomas Keith Rose, 45, Cedar Bluff, Va. Wanted for numerous charges including failure to appear on possession of methamphetamine, larceny of vehicle tag, and various traffic charges such as reckless driving and driving intoxicated.

—Raymond Marvin Hannah, 33, Pocahontas, Va. Wanted for numerous charges including possession of meth with intent to distribute, weapon possession, larceny, trespassing and obstruction of justice.

—Gerald Wayne Earnest Jr., 50, Bluefield WV. Wanted for probation violation stemming from statutory burglary and possession of methamphetamine.

—Adam Wayne Chapman, 34, Rowe, Va. Wanted for failure to appear on fail to pay support.

—Heather Dawn Goff, 39, Mercer County. Wanted for two charges of failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine.

—Christopher Wayne Combs, 48, London, Ky. Wanted for numerous charges including shoplifting, trespassing, vandalism and conspiracy.

—Jason William Church, 43, Big Rock, Va. Wanted for possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and failure to appear for the same offense.

Story continues

—Alana Diana Swim, 42, North Tazewell, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of possession of controlled substance.

—Rolon Joseph Jackson, 36, Bluefield W.Va. Wanted for two charges of felony sexual assault

—Timothy Dwayne Blevins, 58, Chilhowie, Va. Wanted for Kidnapping and assault.

—Rodney Ray Pennington, 22, Pocahontas, Va. Wanted for failure to appear for possession of narcotics and failure to appear for assault and battery.

—John Wesley Pace, 39, Rocky Gap, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of forgery.

—Robert Lee Owens, 51, North Tazewell, Va (Also suspected in Richmond, Ky). Wanted for failure to appear on charges of possession of narcotics and DWI.

—Benjamin D. Daugherty, 37, Tazewell, Va but believed to be in Rogerville, Tenn. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of forgery.

—Chadwick Todd Matney, 42, Grundy, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of forgery.

—Jessica Elaine Mullin, 41, Jolo, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of concealment.

—Edward Joseph Keiser. 51, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of fail to pay child support.

—Alyssa Dawn Tate, 31, North Tazewell, Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of shoplifting.

—Steven William Bolen, 26, Kings Mountain, NC. Wanted for 4 count felony indictment on charges of burglary, larceny and intent to sell stolen property.

—Matthew Brandon Lester, 36, Cedar Bluff, Va. Wanted for 5 count felony indictment including charges of statutory burglary and grand larceny.

—Jessica Leigh Matney, 34, Richlands, Va. Wanted for 5 count felony indictment including charges of statutory burglary and grand larceny.

—Joshua Blaine Cline. 38, Justice, W.Va. Wanted for failure to appear and probation violation stemming from narcotics possession.

—Amanda Lynn Walls, 27, Princeton. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of narcotics possession by a prisoner.

—Danielle Lynn Welch, 27, Princeton. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of shoplifting.

—Anthony Shawndale Lester, 27, Raven, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of possession of narcotics with intent to distribute.

—Ashley Diane Chapman, 36, Danville, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of concealment.

—Anthony Lee Looney, 40, Grundy, Va. Wanted for failure to appear for arraignment on charge of narcotics possession.

—Elizabeth Dawn Bittle, 38, Princeton. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of forgery.

—Shelia Lynette Joyce, 55, Raven, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of attempted robbery with firearm.

—Dianna Syleen Booth, 39, Princeton. Wanted for probation violation related to charge of concealment.

—Daniel Arthur Horn, 31, Tazewell, Va. Wanted for probation violation related to charge of grand larceny.

—James Edward McCoy, 51, North Tazewell, Va. Wanted for 3 counts of narcotics distribution.

—Wayne Laxton Steele Jr., 44, Cedar Bluff, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of manufacturing meth.

—Patricia Lynn Boyd, 55, Raven, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of narcotics possession.

—Jeremiah Daniel Young, 30, Phelps, Ky. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of grand larceny of firearm.

—Angela D. Tucker, 28, Frankford, W.Va. Wanted for fleeing from court following judge's orders related to a bond violation for possession of methamphetamine;

—Nichole Elise Bailey, 36, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of distribution of heroin.

—Jack Lee Sarver, 41, Falls Mills, Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charges of trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to pay child support and bond violation for burglary.