Remembrance bench unveiled for mother, son killed in domestic violence incident

AUSTIN (KXAN)—It was a somber morning in an East Austin park Saturday for a tribute to a mother and son who were shot and killed last year.

A bench was dedicated to Michelle and Xavier Limon—not only to honor them—but to serve as a reminder to the community of the devastation domestic violence can bring.

The man accused, David Ontiveros, is the husband and step-father, according to police.

Michelle and Xavier’s family and friends shared memories of the two, and members of the Travis County Family Violence task force were also there to spread the word about resources available for those enduring domestic violence.

According to Travis County’s court docket, the man accused of killing Michelle and Xavier is expected to appear in court for a hearing Thursday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.