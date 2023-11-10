Remembrance is a powerful expression of our values

People view wreaths laid at the Cenotaph in Whitehall last Remembrance Sunday - Yui Mok/PA

It was 105 years ago today – on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day in the eleventh month – when the Armistice was signed, ending the First World War and years of bloody fighting.

Remembrance is a time for us to come together to honour those who served and sacrificed their lives to defend our country and our way of life.

At this time of growing conflict and global uncertainty, it is more important than ever that we see this not as a passing moment but a powerful expression of our nation’s values and a chance to reflect on the hard-won freedoms that we in Britain enjoy.

This week, the Speaker of the House of Commons opened the Constituency Garden of Remembrance in Parliament, with tributes laid for each of the UK’s 650 constituencies and member countries of the Commonwealth.

In the school’s 100th anniversary year, I dedicated my constituency tribute to the 39 ex-students of Wath Academy who were killed during the Second World War.

And this morning, I will join our local Royal British Legion branch at the cenotaph in Wath to observe the two-minute silence at 11am.

Police have a tough job

We will dedicate a new bench to the memory of Eric Atkin, known locally as “Mr Poppyman”, after five decades of work with the Legion.

Such small memorial acts in villages and towns across our land comprise our National Remembrance, culminating tomorrow at the Cenotaph in London.

We remember those who gave their tomorrows for our lives and freedoms today.

British rights to free speech and to protest are fundamental in a democracy, so the police are right to regard a ban on marches this weekend as an operational act of last resort.

They have a tough job. They have the Labour Party’s full support in protecting our freedoms while preventing any disruption that dishonours Remembrance events this weekend and cracking down hard on any incitement to hatred or abuse.

This year, we have commemorated 60 years since the last National Servicemen were demobilised, 70 years since the Armistice which ended the Korean War and 75 years since the arrival of the Empire Windrush, celebrating the post-war generation who helped rebuild Britain.

British forces respected worldwide

These are themes running throughout this Remembrance weekend.

And while we pay special tribute to the fallen, Remembrance honours all who serve, past and present.

Our British forces are respected worldwide for their professionalism, high standards and all-round excellence.

We’ve seen this again during the year as our Armed Forces get supplies into Ukraine, reinforce Nato allies on the Russian border, promote stability in Kosovo and stand ready to help with desperately needed aid to Gaza if humanitarian breaks in the fighting can be secured.

In this age of increasing threats, we must never forget those who have stood and died – and those who continue to stand – for our freedom.

We thank them. We will remember them.

John Healey MP is Labour’s shadow defence secretary



