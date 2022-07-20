Remembrance Walk for Haley Weikle (WITH VIDEO)

Jul. 20—Community and family members took part in a Remembrance Walk Tuesday evening in downtown Hinton during a candlelight vigil held for 4-year-old girl Haley Weikle.

Weikle was killed in her home on Tuesday, July 12, at 8:26 a.m. Members of the Hinton Police Detachment and Summers County Sheriff's Office responded to Barger Springs Road in the Forest Hill area of Summers County in reference to a death investigation. Once on scene, Weiklel was found deceased.

The victim's father, Rusty Weikle, and mother, Rebekah Weikle, both age 30 of Forest Hill, have been charged with first degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, child neglect resulting in death, and conspiracy.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.