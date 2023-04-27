Remerton man heading to federal prison

Apr. 27—WAYCROSS — A Remerton man was sentenced to federal court Wednesday for selling cocaine out of a Waycross home, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Benjamin Godwin, 36, of Remerton was sentenced to 151 months — more than 12 1/2 years — after taking a plea deal and pleading guilty to distribution of cocaine, according to court records.

This will follow a 41-month drug trafficking sentence imposed by a state court in Florida where Godwin had failed to report for custody, according to a justice department statement.

After the prison terms are over, Godwin will spend three years under federal supervised release.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation initiated an investigation in 2021 after identifying Godwin as a drug trafficker in Ware County. The investigation led to his federal indictment in September 2022 and he pleaded guilty in December 2022 to distribution of cocaine, the justice department said.

Godwin had multiple prior convictions for drug trafficking, according to the statement.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.