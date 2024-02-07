Reminder to buy aunt’s lottery ticket convinces woman to buy own — and she wins big

A woman “almost passed out” when she saw how much she won with her scratch-off ticket, Maryland lottery officials said.

The woman’s phone flashed with a reminder to go buy her aunt lottery tickets, according to a Feb. 7 Maryland Lottery news release. But instead, the woman decided she would go pick up a scratch-off or two for herself, lottery officials said.

The woman is a big fan of playing lottery games and often goes to a Citgo in Annapolis to purchase tickets, according to lottery officials. That’s where she went when she bought her latest winning ticket.

The Annapolis resident only had $20 to spend on tickets, which left her with a difficult question, according to lottery officials.

“Do I buy one $20 ticket, or two $10 tickets?” the woman recalled in the release.

She settled with buying one $10 ticket to test her luck, lottery officials said. Then, she started scratching.

As soon as she saw a “50X” symbol appear over $1,000 on her ticket, the Anne Arundel County resident knew she had struck a big win, according to lottery officials.

“I became weak and pale, and almost passed out,” the health care worker told lottery officials.

She had won a $50,000 prize, lottery officials said.

When she showed the cashier her winning ticket, the clerk had one suggestion: go home to show her family, lottery officials said. Just like the lottery player, her family was very thrilled to see her winnings.

Now, the woman plans to buy herself a new car with her winnings, lottery officials said.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Avid lottery player thought win was ‘too good to be true’ in Maryland. He was wrong

Lottery player scratches big prize, then shares news with his wife. ‘We got us one!’

Mega Millions player wins big but just misses $365 million jackpot in California