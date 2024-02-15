Reminder: Deadline to choose new power provider is today

Energy companies speak to the public during an electric provider fair Jan. 5 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

Thursday is the last day for Lubbock Power & Light's more than 100,000 electric customers to choose a new provider as the city moves into the competitive retail electric market.

The six-week shopping window opened Jan. 5 with more than 30 retail electric provider options, as LP&L customers are required to leave municipal utility behind. Around 50% of LP&L customers have already chosen their new provider, according to data from the utility.

Electric customers are urged to head to PowerToChoose.org, the State of Texas' official power shopping website, to find a provider and plan that works for them. The site allows shoppers to sort plans by rate, contract length and more. The shopping window closes after 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

The Avalanche-Journal has also compiled a list of resources and frequently asked questions related to the big switch. Readers can head to lubbockonline.com to find the A-J's electric competition resource hub.

Customers who don't choose a new provider before the Feb. 15 deadline will be assigned to one of three "default retail electric providers" (DREPs), which serve as a safety net to ensure each electric customer has continuous service during the transition. If a customer does not choose a provider during the shopping window (or in the event a chosen provider can no longer continue service), they will be assigned to a DREP until they choose a new provider.

The Lubbock Electric Utility Board and City Council chose Reliant Energy, TXU Energy and Octopus Energy as the DREPs in February based on a set of criteria, including market share, answers to a questionnaire, product offerings and more.

“If any customer does not choose, they're going to land with very reputable companies, and they won't have to worry about their rates and scams and things like that,” LP&L Director Joel Ivy told the City Council during a February 2023 meeting. “So if they just choose not to choose, they're going to land in a very good spot.”

The final transition to retail competition takes place March 4. Customers will receive their last electric bill from the City of Lubbock in March and will receive subsequent bills from their chosen provider. Lubbockites will continue to receive a bill from the city for water, sewer, trash and other city utilities.

