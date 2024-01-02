Reminder: Dog license registration deadline is Jan. 31

The Ohio Revised Code requires that dogs over three months old be licensed. Failure to comply with licensing regulations can result in fines of up to $250 and imprisonment for not more than 30 days.

Auditor Jarra Underwood and Wayne County Dog Warden and Dog Shelter Director Katelyn Lehman have teamed up with the online platform Docupet to make getting a dog license easy.

“It is important that dog owners register their pets, and we have made it extremely convenient to purchase dog licenses,” said Diana Ogden of the Wayne County Auditor’s Office. “Dog owners can visit https://waynecounty.docupet.com and register online or in person Monday through Friday at the Wayne County Auditor’s Office at 428 W. Liberty Street. If the Dog Shelter at 5694 Burbank Road is more convenient, it is open Tuesday through Saturday for licensing.”

The Wayne County Auditor and Dog Warden reminds dog owners that Jan. 31 is the deadline to purchase dog tags.

Beyond avoiding repercussions, there are several reasons why registering for a dog license is essential. First, it helps establish proof of ownership that can help resolve any disputes or issues. Secondly, registered dogs have a better chance of being returned to their owners if they become lost.

While licensing may seem like a mundane task, the importance and peace of mind behind it cannot be overstated.

Dan Starcher is the Public Communications Coordinator for Wayne County.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Dog license registration deadline is Jan. 31