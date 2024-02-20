Reminder: Early voting starts today in Texas primary elections

Early voting begins today for the March 5 Democratic and Republican primaries ahead of the November general election.

Several potentially competitive races are on the Republican primary ballot across the South Plains, including some contested Texas House of Representatives seats.

In House District 83, which includes portions of Lubbock and much of the South Plains, farmer and businessman Wade Cowan is challenging incumbent Rep. Dustin Burrows. In House District 88, which includes Plainview and Levelland, Hale County Republican Party Chairwoman Karen Post is seeking to oust incumbent Rep. Ken King.

Embattled Attorney General Ken Paxton has endorsed both challengers after Burrows and King each voted to impeach Paxton in May 2023. Gov. Greg Abbott endorsed Burrows but has not backed either candidate in the HD 88 race.

Paxton also declined to endorse HD 84 Rep. Carl Tepper, who is running unopposed in the Republican primary. Tepper voted to impeach Paxton last year.

King, R-Canadian, is chair of the House Public Education Committee and a vocal opponent of school vouchers, one of Abbott's top legislative priorities. Post notes on her campaign website she supports "empowering parents with options and access to the learning environments that best serve their children." Burrows has previously opposed so-called school choice but has softened his stance, voting against an amendment to remove education savings accounts from an education bill in November.

U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Lubbock, also faces challengers, including Jones County rancher Vance W. Boyd, who says Arrington is out of touch with his West Texas constituents.

The March primary ballot will also include a number of county races, including contested primaries for county commissioner in precincts 1 and 3, several constable positions and judgeships.

Below is a list of who filed to run in the Republican and Democratic primaries for each race within Lubbock County, along with their city of residence and occupation, as listed by the Texas Secretary of State. National and statewide races, such as U.S. President or Texas Railroad Commissioner, are not reflected here.

U.S. House of Representatives, 19th Congressional District of Texas

Republicans

Jodey C. Arrington (incumbent), Lubbock, U.S. representative

Vance W. Boyd, Anson, rancher/contractor

Chance Ferguson, retired

Ryan Zink, Lubbock, safety

Democrats

None

State Board of Education, District 15

Republicans

Aaron Kinsey (incumbent), Midland, CEO

Democrats

Morgan Kirkpatrick, marketing coordinator

State Representative, District 83

Republicans

Dustin Burrows (incumbent), Lubbock, attorney

Wade Cowan, Lubbock, business owner/farmer

Democrats

None

State Representative, District 84

Republicans

Carl H. Tepper (incumbent), Lubbock, commercial real estate

Democrats

Noah Lopez, Lubbock, barista

Justice Place 2, 7th Court of Appeals

Republicans

Judy Parker (incumbent), Lubbock, appeals court justice

Democrats

None

Justice Place 3, 7th Court of Appeals

Republicans

Alex Yarbrough (incumbent), Bushland, appeals court justice

Democrats

None

Judge, 72nd District Court

Republicans

John Grace (incumbent), Lubbock, judge

Democrats

None

Judge, 99th District Court

Republicans

Phillip Hays (incumbent), judge

Democrats

None

Judge, 140th District Court

Republicans

Douglas H. Freitag (incumbent), judge

Democrats

None

Lubbock County Sheriff

Republicans

Kelly S. Rowe (incumbent), sheriff

Democrats

None

Lubbock County Tax Assessor-Collector

Republicans

Ronnie Keister (incumbent), tax assessor

Democrats

None

Lubbock County Commissioner, Precinct 1

Republicans

Mike Dalby, Lubbock, corporate pilot

Terence Kovar (incumbent), Lubbock, county commissioner

Democrats

None

Lubbock County Commissioner, Precinct 3

Republicans

Mary Hernandez, retired police officer

Cary Shaw, contractor

Democrats

Gilbert Flores (incumbent), Lubbock, county commissioner

Lubbock County Constable, Precinct 1

Republicans

Paul Hanna (incumbent), constable

Democrats

None

Lubbock County Constable, Precinct 2

Republicans

Jody A. Barnes (incumbent), constable

Democrats

None

Lubbock County Constable, Precinct 3

Republicans

Joe Sanchez, court deputy

Democrats

None

Lubbock County Constable, Precinct 4

Republicans

Michael Hobson, truck driver

Joe Pinson (incumbent), constable

Democrats

None

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Reminder: Early voting starts today in Texas primary elections