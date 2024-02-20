Reminder: Early voting starts today in Texas primary elections
Early voting begins today for the March 5 Democratic and Republican primaries ahead of the November general election.
Several potentially competitive races are on the Republican primary ballot across the South Plains, including some contested Texas House of Representatives seats.
In House District 83, which includes portions of Lubbock and much of the South Plains, farmer and businessman Wade Cowan is challenging incumbent Rep. Dustin Burrows. In House District 88, which includes Plainview and Levelland, Hale County Republican Party Chairwoman Karen Post is seeking to oust incumbent Rep. Ken King.
Embattled Attorney General Ken Paxton has endorsed both challengers after Burrows and King each voted to impeach Paxton in May 2023. Gov. Greg Abbott endorsed Burrows but has not backed either candidate in the HD 88 race.
Paxton also declined to endorse HD 84 Rep. Carl Tepper, who is running unopposed in the Republican primary. Tepper voted to impeach Paxton last year.
King, R-Canadian, is chair of the House Public Education Committee and a vocal opponent of school vouchers, one of Abbott's top legislative priorities. Post notes on her campaign website she supports "empowering parents with options and access to the learning environments that best serve their children." Burrows has previously opposed so-called school choice but has softened his stance, voting against an amendment to remove education savings accounts from an education bill in November.
U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Lubbock, also faces challengers, including Jones County rancher Vance W. Boyd, who says Arrington is out of touch with his West Texas constituents.
The March primary ballot will also include a number of county races, including contested primaries for county commissioner in precincts 1 and 3, several constable positions and judgeships.
Below is a list of who filed to run in the Republican and Democratic primaries for each race within Lubbock County, along with their city of residence and occupation, as listed by the Texas Secretary of State. National and statewide races, such as U.S. President or Texas Railroad Commissioner, are not reflected here.
U.S. House of Representatives, 19th Congressional District of Texas
Republicans
Jodey C. Arrington (incumbent), Lubbock, U.S. representative
Vance W. Boyd, Anson, rancher/contractor
Chance Ferguson, retired
Ryan Zink, Lubbock, safety
Democrats
None
State Board of Education, District 15
Republicans
Aaron Kinsey (incumbent), Midland, CEO
Democrats
Morgan Kirkpatrick, marketing coordinator
State Representative, District 83
Republicans
Dustin Burrows (incumbent), Lubbock, attorney
Wade Cowan, Lubbock, business owner/farmer
Democrats
None
State Representative, District 84
Republicans
Carl H. Tepper (incumbent), Lubbock, commercial real estate
Democrats
Noah Lopez, Lubbock, barista
Justice Place 2, 7th Court of Appeals
Republicans
Judy Parker (incumbent), Lubbock, appeals court justice
Democrats
None
Justice Place 3, 7th Court of Appeals
Republicans
Alex Yarbrough (incumbent), Bushland, appeals court justice
Democrats
None
Judge, 72nd District Court
Republicans
John Grace (incumbent), Lubbock, judge
Democrats
None
Judge, 99th District Court
Republicans
Phillip Hays (incumbent), judge
Democrats
None
Judge, 140th District Court
Republicans
Douglas H. Freitag (incumbent), judge
Democrats
None
Lubbock County Sheriff
Republicans
Kelly S. Rowe (incumbent), sheriff
Democrats
None
Lubbock County Tax Assessor-Collector
Republicans
Ronnie Keister (incumbent), tax assessor
Democrats
None
Lubbock County Commissioner, Precinct 1
Republicans
Mike Dalby, Lubbock, corporate pilot
Terence Kovar (incumbent), Lubbock, county commissioner
Democrats
None
Lubbock County Commissioner, Precinct 3
Republicans
Mary Hernandez, retired police officer
Cary Shaw, contractor
Democrats
Gilbert Flores (incumbent), Lubbock, county commissioner
Lubbock County Constable, Precinct 1
Republicans
Paul Hanna (incumbent), constable
Democrats
None
Lubbock County Constable, Precinct 2
Republicans
Jody A. Barnes (incumbent), constable
Democrats
None
Lubbock County Constable, Precinct 3
Republicans
Joe Sanchez, court deputy
Democrats
None
Lubbock County Constable, Precinct 4
Republicans
Michael Hobson, truck driver
Joe Pinson (incumbent), constable
Democrats
None
This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Reminder: Early voting starts today in Texas primary elections