Reminder: Lubbock competitive electric market opens, power shopping begins Friday

Texans can visit PowerToChoose.org, an official website of the Public Utility Commission of Texas, to shop for power plans in the competitive retail electric market.

The window to shop for and choose a new electric provider in Lubbock opens Friday — a milestone moment in the city's transition to retail electric competition.

Customers of Lubbock's municipally owned utility Lubbock Power & Light have until Feb. 15 to choose a new retail electric provider before they're placed with a default provider. Lubbockites cannot continue to use LP&L, which will shift its focus to infrastructure maintenance.

Electric customers are urged to head to PowerToChoose.org, the State of Texas' official power shopping website, to find a provider and plan that works for them. The Avalanche-Journal published the full list of more than 30 new providers and their contact information in its Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023 edition. The list is also available at lubbockonline.com.

The City of Lubbock is hosting electric provider shopping fairs Friday and Saturday, where consumers can meet and compare providers in person. Representatives from many of the companies will be available from 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday, and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane.

If a customer does not choose a new provider by the February deadline, they will be randomly assigned one of three default providers — Octopus, Reliant or TXU — for a 90-day term. Customers with the South Plains Electric Cooperative, including those in the Lubbock city limits (largely west of Milwaukee Avenue), do not need to choose a provider.

Readers can head to lubbockonline.com or look back at their Dec. 31 A-J to find our comprehensive coverage of the big switch to retail electric competition, including frequently asked questions answered by experts, a full list of new providers, a Q&A with three of the largest providers, a list of important dates, and more.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Reminder: Lubbock competitive electric market opens Friday