A reminder that 'We the People' still works

After almost 40 years in law enforcement, I was finally called for jury duty.

Since I had been working in some sort of law enforcement role since 1985, including serving as police chief in Bremerton and Kent, I assumed I would never be called. I have testified many times in court, but always in a uniform and always on behalf of the prosecution. But, I thought, maybe it will be a civil case. If it was a criminal case, I was sure I would be dismissed almost immediately. I was not, and I learned a lot from seeing the process from the other side of the courtroom.

I was among several dozen people lined up outside the courthouse doors, and we were all led into a jampacked room, with friendly and courteous jury coordinators explaining the process. We were given juror numbers (mine happened to be the same as my longtime badge number, I noted with amusement), and given a questionnaire. Do you know anyone in law enforcement? Do you have any connection with the court system? I filled it out and prepared to have them smile and tell me to leave -- I even planned for the rest of my day once I had been dismissed.

But I was not dismissed. As morning turned to afternoon, I saw the cross section of people who had been called: Kitsap County residents, from hourly workers to business executives, shipyard employees, moms, retired people; diverse and from every perspective in our community.

That afternoon, about 50 of us were escorted into the courtroom, where the judge, the prosecutor, the defense attorney, and the defendant all stood as a sign of respect to the jury as we entered, a visible sign of the significance of the citizens who have the power to find fact in our justice system. I was further surprised to find that the case was not only a criminal case, but the charge involved an assault against a law enforcement officer.

For the rest of the day and part of the next day, the two attorneys asked questions of the potential jurors, as they worked through the process of winnowing the number down to twelve jurors and two alternates. They asked about hardships. One man said his wife was 8 ½ months pregnant, another said his work crew had an important military project and he was the coordinator, a mom said daycare would be a problem if it stretched into next week. One person said they were uncomfortable judging other people, because “I am just a retail clerk.” Another pointed out that the bus company has a very hard time finding substitute divers if they are not there, and another pointed out they have no sick time or comp time -- if they are not working, they do not get paid, and they would have difficulty meeting their bills. This was real life meeting their Constitutional duties to serve their communities, but none of them complained, they just answered the questions honestly. It was clear they would serve if needed. The Judge pointed out that everyone, including a “retail clerk” was qualified under our laws to make these important decisions- that is the essence of a citizen jury.

Story continues

There followed a wide-ranging discussion among jurors, led by the attorneys and intended to get their feedback about the rule of law, their attitudes and feelings toward police officers, the issue of police brutality, and the credibility of law enforcement officers. What I quickly realized was that real life, and real people, have no relationship to Twitter, cable news, and the polarization many are trying to sell you.

The potential jurors had a sophisticated, nuanced, and valuable conversation with the attorneys about law enforcement and the law. Some said it was harder than ever to be a cop, another said “they are under more scrutiny than ever, but maybe that’s good.” No one said cops were always right, and no one said police were always wrong. Just the opposite; everyone said law enforcement is complex, challenging, valuable, and the jurors acknowledged and understood the issues.

I was ultimately dismissed by the judge, appropriately. However, that day and a half was not a waste of time for me; not at all. The time spent hearing my fellow citizens heartened me and made me feel better about our democracy. Our Constitution places great power in the hands of jurors; regular people living their lives and raising their kids. All we ever hear about are the extremes, selling their outrage for votes, attention, money, or clicks. That is not real life. My experience as a potential juror helped me realize that. I feel more strongly than ever that the people who wrote our Constitution started a brilliant experiment.

In this country, we govern by the consent of the people. It still works.

Steve Strachan is the executive director of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs and the former Bremerton Police Chief.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Jury duty's reminder that 'We the People' still matters