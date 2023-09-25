‘Reminds Me of When Little Kids Lie’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Ripped Apart Online for Referring to an Airline Employee She Alleges Praised Trump As ‘African American Muhammad’

Far-right Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has found herself at the center of ridicule on social media after making bizarre remarks online.

Greene, who is an outspoken ally of former President Donald Trump, recalled a recent experience at an airport on the social media platform X on Sunday. She described an encounter with a middle-aged woman wearing a mask who “psychotically growls/screams unintelligible sounds” at the congresswoman.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican of Georgia, leaves her office on Capitol Hill on Feb. 4, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images)

Still, that was not the part of Greene’s recap of her travel chronicle that drew attention. It was her alleged positive exchange with an airline worker.

“Friendly airline employee smiles and says, ‘tell President Trump that African American Muhammad says hello and is with him!’” Greene wrote.

X users immediately accused Greene of fabricating the story.

“I’ll take things that didn’t happen for $200, Alex!” wrote one X user.

“You made that second part up, didn’t you,” another user wrote.

“This reminds me of when little kids lie and it’s so obviously a lie but because their a kid they can’t tell,” an X user wrote.

While most of the responses to Greene’s X include accusations of her being dishonest, some other users called out Greene for the label she used to describe the employee.

“Racists always use adjectives to describe a person for the purpose of stating that they are not racist (i.e., “African American Muhammad”); However, it’s not necessary to do so, if your are NOT racist, because actions speak louder than words,” one X user replied to the GOP politician. “Do us all a favor eMpTy Greene and crawl back under that rock.

“Jamal must have been on break, they love that name for their imaginary Black friends,” wrote one X user in a separate post.

“The best black folks for MAGAS is a made up black guy,” another wrote.

The Sept. 24 X post is not the first time the U.S. representative has made alarming remarks that reflect her ignorance.

In February 2019, Greene appeared in an online video filmed at the U.S. Capitol, claiming that U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan weren’t “really official” members of Congress because they didn’t take the oath of office on the Bible due to their Muslim faith,

After a heated exchange back in May, Greene claimed Black U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York had a history of aggression, a racist trope about Black men. She also claimed that Bowman called her a white supremacist, which she said is comparable to being called the N-word.