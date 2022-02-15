Remington Arms agrees to pay $73 million in a settlement with Sandy Hook families
Families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre agreed to a $73 million settlement with gun manufacturer Remington.
Noah Mills, 46, failed to comply with registry requirements, such as updating his address, according to court records.
The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security on Monday warned law enforcement, military and others charged with overseeing critical U.S. infrastructure to be prepared for potential Russian cyberattacks in conjunction with a possible invasion of Ukraine.
A 4-year-old who went missing more than two years ago was found alive by police on Monday, hidden underneath a staircase in a New York home.
The best part of the show, TBH.View Entire Post ›
The epic Super Bowl halftime show with Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige reminded the Gen X and Gen Y generations that they are old now.
Things are too quiet on the Kevin O'Connell front.
As Arizona gets ready to host the Super Bowl in 2023, a group of local faith leaders have started a petition to urge NFL officials not to host the football game in the state. The petition is in response to various bills in the Arizona State Legislature that some consider to be acts of voter suppression, as well as refusals by Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema to make changes to the Senate Filibuster to pass voting rights-related legislations on a federal level.
The Doc Rivers-Ben Simmons relationship flipped from warm to icy after the Sixers' disastrous Hawks flame-out, but the two apparently chatted after Simmons was finally traded. By Adam Hermann
The animal escaped from its rehabilitation center after DNA sampling was conducted.
New Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden explains what went wrong with the Nets and said he always wanted the Sixers.
What was he thinking?
Kim Kardashian wasn't the only one feeling the love on Valentine's Day thanks to Pete Davidson. The SNL star sent an array of pink flowers to his girlfriend's sister, Khloe Kardashian.
Matthew Stafford visited the White House in 2012 but didn't meet the president. After winning the Super Bowl, he'll now get the chance to.
Kamila Valieva, the young woman – girl, actually – who should not be competing is leading the Beijing Olympics figure skating competition.
Residents in a Southern California neighborhood are concerned for their children’s safety after a convicted sex offender moved into their neighborhood without any notice to the community.
Questions surrounding Bob Saget’s cause of death increased after the late comedian's autopsy report revealed Saget suffered injuries to his head that are usually seen from a more traumatic blow than one typically sustains from a slip and fall, according to multiple media reports.
The former NBA player didn't seem to care that he was on live television as viewers across the country watched the uncomfortable moment.
It’s been two days since hip-hop took center stage at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, and fans are still talking about the show-stopping […]
Having your statements pulled by your accountants "is just about the most calamitous thing that could happen" to your business, the conservative attorney said.
35-year-old MMA fighter Renato Gomes pulled off one of the sickest moves of the weekend when he flattened his opponent with a lightning-quick strike.