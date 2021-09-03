Remington subpoenas school records of Sandy Hook shooting victims

A gunmaker being sued by nine families of Sandy Hook shooting victims has subpoenaed school records belonging to five children and four educators who were killed, the Connecticut Post reports.

Driving the news: Lawyers representing the nine families in court on Thursday sought to seal the records requested by the now-bankrupt Remington company.

Remington requested attendance records, report cards and other documents for the deceased children and educators, according to court documents.

"The records cannot possibly excuse Remington’s egregious marketing conduct, or be of any assistance in estimating the catastrophic damages in this case," the families’ lead attorney, Josh Koskoff, said, per the Post.

"The only relevant part of their attendance records is that they were at their desks on December 14, 2012."

The big picture: The subpoena comes as a high-profile case between the nine families and Remington gears up for a jury trial slated for later this year or early 2022. The families are suing the gunmaker for their marketing practices.

The families who lost loved ones in the Sandy Hook shooting — which killed 20 first-graders and six educators — say that Remington "recklessly marketed a military-grade gun to civilians," the Connecticut Post writes.

Remington argues that it manufactured a legal firearm and that the gunman, not the manufacturer, is responsible for the shooting.

