Remnants of Hurricane Hilary will bring rain, wind and thunder to Sacramento. Here’s when

As Hurricane Hilary slams portions of Southern California with flash floods, fallen trees and power outages — the northern part of the state is expected to see the tail end of the tropical storm early this week.

The National Hurricane Center downgraded Hilary early Monday morning to a post-tropical cyclone as it moves north with wind speeds up to 35 mph and even higher gusts. In Northern California, meteorologists are warning residents of possible thunderstorms and showers beginning Monday afternoon.

There's potential for t-storms across interior NorCal today, primarily between noon & 10 PM. Potential impacts include lightning, small hail, brief heavy rain, & gusty winds. Heavy rain could bring debris flow concerns to burn scars. If you see a flash, dash inside!#CAwx pic.twitter.com/PBDDLZak6g — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) August 21, 2023

In Sacramento, there’s a 50% chance of showers and widespread haze after 2 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Winds may whip around 13 mph, mixed with gusts as high as 20 mph. Towards the end of the night, the chance of rainfall and wind speeds decreases slightly.

As of Monday morning, between zero and 0.03 inches of rain fell across the downtown area. By Tuesday morning, the storm total could reach 0.05 inches for the Sacramento area.

Meteorologist Sara Purdue said although gloomy conditions are a result of Hilary, it shouldn’t bring rain and thunder any more intense than what Sacramento is accustomed to receiving. However, heavy rain increases the potential for debris flows in burn scars.

By Tuesday morning, the weather is forecast to return to sunny, bright conditions with a high near 90 degrees and a low of 66 degrees.

How much rain did Hurricane Hilary bring to California?

The post-tropical cyclone is expected to bring another 2-4 inches of rain, plus 12 inches of precipitation from isolated storms across southern California and Nevada.

Then, the storm is expected to dissipate on Monday, the National Hurricane Center wrote in a statement.

Here’s how much rain fell across California over the weekend, between Friday and Monday, according to the National Centers for Environmental Prediction:

San Jacinto Mountains - 11.74 inches of rain

Raywood Flats - 11.73 inches of rain

Heart Bar Campground - 9.67 inches of rain

Ranchita - 7.38 inches of rain

Mount Laguna - 7.11 inches of rain

Lewis Ranch - 7.04 inches of rain

Lower Angel Peak - 6.63 inches of rain

Wrightwood - 6.23 inches of rain

Upper Tahquitz Creek - 6.22 inches of rain

Walker Pass - 6.09 inches of rain

Antelope Valley East Kern Water Agency - 6.04 inches of rain

Pine Mountain Club - 3.75 inches of rain

