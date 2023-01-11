Remo Douglas funeral fundraiser hits £6,000 target

An appeal to raise money for the funeral of a man who drowned trying to save his family has reached its £6,000 target.

Remo Douglas, 34, from Bristol, saved his girlfriend, their baby and his stepdaughter after a river surged in Jamaica on 16 December.

After his death, the fundraiser was launched to help Mr Douglas' family with funeral costs.

His parents said leftover money will help his daughter as she grows up.

"All of us, as his friends and family, want him to have the best send off that he deserves as a man who cared about others to the very end," said the crowdfund organiser Lauroy Allen.

A total of 188 people have raised £6,004 so far.

Although a date for Mr Douglas' funeral in Jamaica has not been set, his parents said they "won't turn anybody away".

Mr Douglas was swimming with his family when the river he was in began to surge following heavy rain.

After saving his partner, baby daughter and stepdaughter he went back for his partner's 11-year-old niece, but both of them drowned.

His mother said she has struggled to sleep properly since his death.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk