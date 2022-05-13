Remodeling crew finds skeletal remains under floorboards of Texas home, police say

A remodeling team uncovered a set of human skeletal remains inside a Texas house, police said.

Authorities say the remodeling crew found the remains under the northeast Houston home’s floorboards. The Houston Police Department was called to the home at about 12:50 p.m. Thursday, May 12.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences retrieved the skeletal remains for an autopsy, according to a May 13 news release.

The person’s identity, gender and cause of death are pending verification, authorities said, as an investigation continues.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the department’s homicide division at 713-308-3600.

