Remodeling of truck stop drives building permits in January

Feb. 13—Work at a Joplin truck stop helped drive building permits in Joplin in January.

Flying J Truck Stop has filed two permits, one valued at $2.5 million and the other at $2.3 million, for commercial improvements at 11570 Route FF.

The company said in a statement that a remodel is slated to start in April.

"While we are upgrading our diesel- and gas-fueling experiences through a full re-pipe and dispenser upgrade the store will remain operational throughout the renovation process," the company said. "In terms of what guests can expect with the building enhancements, we'll be adding self-checkouts, improving the food and beverage experience, remodeling and expanding both restrooms and showers, updating the driver's lounge, updating the guest laundry facility, and more. Guests will drive up and see an updated exterior with new signs, fresh paint, and walk in through our doors to an overall elevated Flying J experience."

Other large permits in January include:

—$1.5 million by Stilley Law Firm for a new commercial building at 2202 Connecticut Ave.

—$1.39 million by Ozark Christian College for dorm upgrades. Amy Storms, spokesperson, said OCC recently completed a three-year capital campaign that raised $6 million. Some of the money is being used for graduate programs, some to underwrite student grants, and some for renovation of the six dorms on the campus. Upgrades are planned for one of those dorms this summer.

In all, building permits for January came to nearly $12.6 million.

That brings the total for the first three months of the city's fiscal year to more than $35.8 million. The city's fiscal year runs from Nov. 1 to Oct. 31; the permits reflect only that construction taking place inside the city limits.

Five new homes were started in January, valued at $1.33 million, or more than $266,000 per house.

A $1.2 million permit also was filed in January by Ledford Construction for sewer and other infrastructure work for Phase 3 of a 153-house subdivision called Eagles Edge. This phase will include a new street called Leah Lane.

Eagles Edge is located in the Wildwood Ranch area just off Central City Road, and it is one of Ledford Construction and Development's largest projects.

The houses sell for $235,000 to $300,000.

Overall construction will span two years and the subdivision will consist of four streets.

Other large permits so far this fiscal year include:

—$4.17 million by Boyd Metals for work at 1032 S. Wall Ave. In September, Boyd Metals, 1028 S. Byers Ave., announced a $9.3 million expansion that will take the Joplin plant from 60,000 square feet to 111,000 square feet and add 12 jobs to the 60 the business already supports. Completion is projected for the fall of 2024.

—$3.5 million for a new commercial project by MGI Leasing at 8315 E. 26th St. in Joplin. No details have been released about this project.

—$3.5 million for a commercial build at 2918 E. 20th St., which is the southwest corner of 20th Street and Range Line Road. City officials said the application is for Good Day Farms, which is to be a dispensary. The owners are out of Little Rock, Arkansas.

—$1.5 million for a sewer line extension and other work at 2115 W. 29th St.

—$1.5 million for 5703 W. Wildwood Ranch Parkway, home of Easy Living Inc., for a commercial addition.