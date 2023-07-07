‘My remortgage is costing me £100k – so why can’t I speak to a real human being?’

Automation has made it impossible for Lucy Foster to speak to her bank - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

The world wide web is a wondrous thing; it’s a swirling kaleidoscope of ideas and information, an encyclopaedia in my back pocket. And I enjoy ordering another shatterproof kids water bottle from Amazon Prime and receiving it the next day as much as the next exhausted working mother. But there are some processes that categorically should not be conducted over the internet, and one of them is remortgaging your largest (and in our case, only) asset.

My family and I belong to one of the unlucky 1.4 million households who are having to remortgage our properties this year. Currently average rates for a five-year fix stand at 6.01 per cent but I suppose we should consider ourselves fortunate as we were canny enough to secure a deal in March when it was still possible to find a product hovering under 4 per cent.

But even then, the figures that came back from our mortgage advisor were pretty galling; at our new rate of 3.94 per cent, our monthly payments on our four-bed detached house in south Buckinghamshire were £2,400 on a two-year fix or £2,350 on a five-year fix – either £500 or £450 a month more than we’re currently paying.

Ordinary people’s financial straits have been well documented of late but it’s worth stating again: coupled with record council tax bills, record energy bills and a cost of living crisis, it was £500 we could ill afford and would struggle to produce on a month-by-month basis.

So we looked at paying down the mortgage and calculated that £100k would keep our monthly repayments in a manageable bracket. Even now, it’s extraordinary just to write that down. Who on Earth has £100k just lying around? But, once we’d let the colossal sum percolate for a day or two, my husband and I did the maths, worked out that we could raid pension pots and stocks, tapped up our wider family for some loans and set about realising the money. Our advisor secured our new mortgage with Halifax and signed off, his work completed.

As his parting gift, we were automatically passed on to a legal firm to manage the process. We could choose other lawyers, the firm said, but they had all the information they needed to start the ball rolling. As working parents of two young kids, it seemed like a good idea. Why complicate matters by getting another party involved?

And that’s when it all started to get a little difficult.

Now, I’m not a tech whizz by any stretch but I can pay for parking via apps and I manage basic online banking. But I’m also a sentient being that communicates a lot through the spoken word and, to my mind, passing over £100k to a bank via a conveyancing firm requires some level of human interaction.

Or so you’d think.

The first indication I had that I’d unwittingly fallen into an automated hellhole was when I received an email in March telling me I had to register a “remortgage portal account”.

“A what?” I spat out, while simultaneously drinking coffee, emptying the dishwasher and removing a child from my leg. Another email followed quickly on its heels:

“We’re delighted to have been instructed by Halifax to look after the legal aspects of your remortgage with them… We’re a specialist remortgage and property law firm and work with many of the UK lenders” it went on. It promised to make the process “quick, easy and safe”.

Anyway, being a naturally compliant person, I duly filled in a few forms online, tapped in a password, and then was introduced to what I can only describe as Kafkaesque omnishambles.

There were forms upon forms that needed filling in. All of them tedious. All of them online. No one to talk to about what a particular question might mean, or what might constitute “shortfall evidence”.

If I wanted to get some guidance to navigate the rampant legalese – (“I’m not a lawyer, guys, can you help me?”) – I had to send that message through the remortgage portal. But not via a phone call or an email that would pop up in my personal account and be read quickly by both parties – no, that would be too easy and straightforward. I’d then wait a few days for someone (who knows who it was? A lawyer? A trainee? A work experience kid? It’s never the same person) to reply. I’d know they’d replied because I’d get an email telling me that a message had been sent to the remortgage portal.

To view the message – invariably more legal jargon – I’d have to log on, navigate my way to the “communication” section and try and decipher what was required.

The frustration and effort expended has been extraordinary. I tried to sign the mortgage deed online. It didn’t work. They had to send me a paper copy which I sent back via – gasp – Royal Mail. Documents proving we can come good on the £100k have been uploaded by us three times and rejected three times, simply because what’s required has changed depending on who’s dealing with our case that day.

We’re now weeks away from completing and have just been told that we need three months of bank statements from our ISAs – saving accounts that don’t issue monthly bank statements. And, as there are no banks left on the high streets, we’re having to take mornings off work to visit the few branches left open – maybe half an hour’s drive away – to get them to print statements on headed paper.

I have, of course, cracked. I’ve done some things of which I’m not massively proud. I sent a message written in capital letters and with lots of aggressive question marks pleading with someone to call me and saying how “aggravating it is to deal with a website interface”. I found a telephone number and have been quite rude to the people who answered it. I might have also have said “f---ing ridiculous” under my breath. I’ve definitely called the company “a bloody nightmare” to a poor woman who really didn’t deserve the full force of my wrath. “You do know there’s no banks open any more, don’t you?” was a rather unnecessary taunt to another poor soul.

I’m sure there’s a business case for keeping all interaction online but remortgaging is a stressful process and there’s reassurance in face-to-face communication, an email thread with the same person, a telephone number that doesn’t just go to a call centre.

I never expected it to be easy. I just never expected it to make me swear at strangers.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.