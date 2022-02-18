Remote Access To CA Public Meetings Would Be Required Under Bill

CALIFORNIA — Remote access would be required for public meetings at local California legislative bodies under a bill introduced in the California state Assembly.

Assembly Bill 1944, authored by Assemblymembers Alex Lee (D-San Jose) and Christina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens), would mandate a remote participation option for city council, school board or local commission meetings. It would also waive a Brown Act requirement that members of local legislatures make their home addresses public if they choose to participate in meetings remotely.

A similar bill, AB 339 — also authored by Lee and Garcia — passed the state legislature last year, but it was vetoed by Gov. Gavin Newsom who cited the higher costs of operating remote meetings and the effect on meeting flexibility.

Currently, legislative bodies must pass a majority vote to conduct remote meetings. Without it, officials who want to participate virtually must publicize the address of their location.

Some city councils across the state had returned to in-person meetings in recent months, but many returned to virtual meetings during the omicron surge. Having a remote option for meetings allows people who wouldn’t otherwise be able to attend in-person meetings participate in the public process, according to Lee.

“During the pandemic, we’ve seen that remote public participation for governments is not only possible, but vital to many folks who otherwise would be excluded from decision-making spaces,” Lee said. “I’m proud to fight for the modernization of the Brown Act and the continued utilization of these important tools.”

AB 1944 would require meetings to be live-streamed and members of the public would be allowed to give public comment through a remote option.

“This bill is about evolving in light of what we’ve learned is possible with the COVID-19 pandemic to remove barriers to and encouraging community engagement,” Garcia said. “Allowing remote participation for the community will ensure that those who wouldn’t normally show up to a meeting would be able to have their voice heard.”

This article originally appeared on the Across California Patch