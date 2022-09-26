Remote Work Drove Over 60% of House-Price Surge, Fed Study Finds

Catarina Saraiva
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The shift to working from home drove more than half of the increase in house and rent prices during the pandemic and will likely drive up costs and inflation going forward as the shift becomes permanent, according to research from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“The transition to remote work because of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a key driver of the recent surge in housing prices,” economists Augustus Kmetz and John Mondragon, of the San Francisco Fed, and Johannes Wieland of the University of California, San Diego, wrote in a note published Monday.

House prices rose 24% in the two years ended November 2021, the authors wrote. More than 60% of that increase is attributable to the rise in work from home during the pandemic -- a trend that has persisted, with 30% of work still being done from home as of last month.

“This suggests that the fundamentals of housing demand have changed, such that the persistence of remote work is likely to affect the future path of real estate prices and inflation,” the economists wrote.

The authors, who adjusted housing data to account for the migration from expensive cities to more affordable areas that occurred during the pandemic, found that each 1 percentage point increase in remote work results in about a 0.9 percentage point increase in house prices. The impact on rent prices has been identical.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Wall Street Strategists Hunt for Good Omens on US Stock Slide

    (Bloomberg) -- After succumbing to full-blown fear this month, American stock traders were braving all manner of global market gyrations to kick off the volatility-hit trading week, from the pound crash at all-time lows to China’s weakening yuan.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanStocks Fall; Pound Drops as BOE Fails to Reassu

  • Crying voter fraud: The collapse of the American republic

    If we lose an election, we temporarily lose political power. If we lose confidence in our elections, we can lose the nation itself.

  • Stock market: Here's one veteran strategist's guess at a bear market bottom

    The selling in stock markets looks poised to continues, warns veteran strategist Sam Stovall.

  • Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says Jerome Powell is making one of the biggest policy mistakes in the Fed's 110-year history, and it could lead to a major recession

    "The last two years [are] one of the biggest policy mistakes in the 110-year history of the Fed, by staying so easy when everything was booming."

  • Mr "Big Short" Michael Burry Says This Bubble Is Bursting

    The legendary investor is one of the Cassandras of Wall Street. His warnings are closely watched in this time of uncertainty.

  • Will We Ever Receive Stimulus Checks Again?

    The inflation drama that continues to make daily life more expensive comes with an impossible Catch-22. Average people -- particularly low-income families -- need financial assistance to cope with...

  • Stimulus Payments Coming to These States in September 2022

    Many states had a budget surplus in 2022 or excess money from COVID relief aid. This means a windfall for many taxpayers who can expect one-time direct deposits in plenty of time for the holiday...

  • Biden's Plan to Save Social Security Could Be a Huge Blow to Taxpayers

    In the coming years, it expects to fall short on revenue, due to an anticipated mass exodus of baby boomers from the labor force. Granted, as baby boomers exit the workforce, it should clear the way for more younger workers to become gainfully employed. As such, Social Security needs to dip into its cash reserves, known as its trust funds, to keep up with scheduled benefits as its main revenue source shrinks.

  • Stimulus Updates: Mark These 11 Dates on Your Calendar Now

    Although the federal government has not revealed plans to issue any further stimulus checks, several states are issuing tax refunds to residents as a result of surplus budget funds in 2022. Student...

  • Inflation hits home for Mongolians struggling for basic goods

    At Ulaanbaatar's Naiman Sharga money exchange market, elderly women stand in the street waving wads of money at passers-by, encouraging them to change foreign currency to Mongolian tugriks.

  • IRS Could Change Your Tax Bracket To Fight Inflation

    There are no reasons to be thankful for high inflation. However, unexpected -- but not necessarily unfortunate -- consequences of this year's persistently high inflation rate will be...

  • Lights out, ovens off: Europe preps for winter energy crisis

    As Europe heads into winter in the throes of an energy crisis, offices are getting chillier. Bakers who can't afford to heat their ovens are talking about giving up, while fruit and vegetable growers face letting greenhouses stand idle. In poorer eastern Europe, people are stocking up on firewood, while in wealthier Germany, the wait for an energy-saving heat pump can take half a year.

  • Lebanon parliament passes 2022 budget that falls short of IMF reform

    (Reuters) -Lebanon's parliament passed the 2022 budget on Monday using an exchange rate for customs tax revenues that lies far below the market value of the Lebanese pound, falling short of economic reform measures that would pave the way for an IMF deal. An agreement with the lender of last resort is seen as a first crucial step for Lebanon to begin exiting a three-year financial implosion that has left most people poor and plunged the country into its worst crisis since the 1975-90 Civil War. An April staff-level agreement between Lebanon's government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said authorities should increase revenues to fund the crippled public sector and allow for more social spending by calculating customs taxes at a "unified exchange rate".

  • German bakeries fight for survival as costs spiral

    Faced with exploding energy and ingredient costs, German baker Tobias Exner has installed new energy-efficient ovens, shortened his opening hours and even considered baking at lower temperatures.

  • British Pound Plummets to All-Time Low Against U.S. Dollar, Sparking Inflation Fears

    Following a “mini-budget” presented by new U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng last Friday, the British pound has fallen to an all-time low against the U.S. dollar. From a high of $2.50 to £1 in 1971, the pound crashed to $1.033 on Monday morning. It has since recovered to $1.08. The steep decline is […]

  • Worried about the economy? Demand for these jobs is high and growing

    The overall job market may be softening, but employers of truck drivers, fast-food cooks and solar roof installers can't hire fast enough.

  • Editor's Note: Atlanta mayor aims to turn the page with the governor's office

    Well outside the city, Georgia has seen a boom in e-commerce and an automotive manufacturing sector shifting toward electric vehicles. In Atlanta, Dickens runs a city known for the headquarters of Fortune 500 mainstays such as Delta Air Lines Inc., and The Coca Cola Co., and burgeoning outposts for West Coast tech giants Google LLC and Microsoft Corp. Those expansions reflect a wave of revitalization sweeping across the city since the end of the Great Recession.

  • Fed will try to avoid ‘deep, deep pain’ for U.S. economy, Bostic says

    The Federal Reserve will do all it can to avoid a deep recession, said Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic on Sunday.

  • Biden’s economic success story could fall flat among people still struggling

    Joe Biden is ready to hype his economic success story. But inflation and other market factors could spoil the tale.

  • The Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949

    (Bloomberg) -- Week by week, the bond-market crash just keeps getting worse and there’s no clear end in sight.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekPound Crashes to All-Time Low With UK Markets ‘Under Siege’The Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the WorldWith central banks worldwide aggressively ratcheting up