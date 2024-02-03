Remote work, higher education and economic development to be topic of speech at SHU

ADRIAN — An Ohio State University professor will discuss the roles remote work and universities can play in economic development during an appearance in March at Siena Heights University.

David Staley, an academic, writer and futurist, will present his insights on “The Purpose of the University” at 7 p.m. March 14 at Rueckert Auditorium, a news release from SHU said. The discussion will explore how the remote work revolution has reshaped the higher education landscape and revitalized the potential for universities to become “talent magnets,” driving economic development and contributing to thriving communities.

Staley's appearance is part of the inauguration of Siena Heights University President Douglas B. Palmer.

David Staley

"Dr. Staley's timely and insightful discussion promises to spark a crucial conversation about the future of higher education," the release said. "His unique perspective, informed by academic rigor and real-world experience, will equip educators, community leaders, and policymakers with valuable insights to shape a thriving future for universities and the communities they serve."

Towns and cities that nurture a successful academic environment stand to attract a skilled and engaged workforce, but there are also challenges for higher education in the post-COVID-19 world, the release said. Staley will address and outline a talent magnet strategy he detailed in his 2023 book "Knowledge Towns: Colleges and Universities as Talent Magnets."

Staley is an associate professor in the Department of History and (by courtesy) the Departments of Design and Educational Studies at Ohio State University, the author and co-author of several books and futures essays, honorary faculty fellow at the Center for Higher Education Leadership and Innovative Practice (CHELIP) at Bay Path University in Massachusetts, and a fellow at the Center for Science and the Imagination at Arizona State University.

The community is invited to attend the presentation and can register online for free at shorturl.at/oyzFJ.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: OSU professor to discuss higher ed and economic development at SHU