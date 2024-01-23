Remote jobs in Wake with $100K salaries: Work-from-home openings with big paychecks

The state of North Carolina currently has over 1,200 job openings listed online. Some are entirely remote and offer six-figure salaries, and others have a work-from-home hybrid perk.

We combed through six-figure, remote-friendly offerings in Wake County right now.

If you’re searching for a new job, or if you’re just curious about the salaries some state employees are making these days, we’ve compiled some of the highest paying state jobs that are currently open (as of Dec. 22) and listed on the state’s job postings site.

Below, you’ll find each job’s title, a description of the position and a link to the posting, where you can find more information about the job and apply. Be sure to inquire about residency requirements, as some remote jobs require employees to reside in-state.

All of the jobs’ posted salaries and recruitment ranges go up to six figures, but not all are guaranteed to pay over $100,000.

You can find the full, searchable list of all current openings at governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina.

To search for fully remote or hybrid jobs, filter selections to include remote options, including remote only, remote optional and flexible/hybrid.

Salary range: $100,000 - $150,000

Chief Managed Care Officer for the Department of Health and Human Services

Posted salary : $110,000 - $150,000

Recruitment range : $110,000 - $150,000

Type : Flexible/Hybrid

Summary : This position works cooperatively with DHB leadership to carry out the division’s mission, goals and objectives while championing statewide core values: people-focused, proactive communication, stewardship, teamwork, transparency, belonging and joy

Deadline: Feb. 1 at 5 p.m.

Salary range: $90,000 - $175,000

Enterprise Architect for the Department of Information Technology

Posted salary : $97,986 - $171,475

Recruitment range : Up to $120,000

Type : Flexible/Hybrid

Summary : This position works on a team of enterprise architects to ensure state applications and solutions meet the desired standards, governance and framework.

Deadline: Jan. 30 at 5 p.m.

Deputy Chief Privacy Officer for the Department of Information Technology

Posted salary : $97,986 - $171,475

Recruitment range : Up to $171,475

Type : Flexible/Hybrid

Summary : This position manages and provides day-to-day leadership of the privacy program by working in coordination with state agencies, privacy staff and other stakeholders to meet privacy, data protection and information governance requirements.

Deadline: Jan. 30 at 5 p.m.

Deputy Director, Population Health for the Department of Health and Human Services

Posted salary : $90,000 - $130,803

Recruitment range : $90,000 - $130,803

Type : Flexible/Hybrid

Summary : This position designs, develops and implements systems and processes and oversees personnel to support Medicaid Population Health programs in a changing environment.

Deadline: Jan. 23 at 5 p.m.

Salary range: $80,000 - $175,000

Legislative Affairs Director for the Department of Information Technology

Posted salary : $82,011 - $159,922

Recruitment range : Up to $125,000

Type : Flexible/Hybrid

Summary : This position is responsible for developing NCDIT’s annual legislative strategy, representing NCDIT with the members of the General Assembly, state legislative staff, the Office of the Governor, other governmental officials and the business community in all matters pertaining to IT legislation and constituent services.

Deadline: Feb. 2 at 5 p.m.

Human Resources Director for the Office of State Human Resources

Posted salary : $82,011 - $159,922

Recruitment range : $82,001 - $125,967

Type : Flexible/Hybrid

Summary : This position provides direction and oversight for HR functions including position management, salary administration, EEO, worker’s compensation, recruitment, benefits, employee relations, staff development and performance management

Deadline: Jan. 29 at 5 p.m.





Microsoft 365 Manager for the Department of Information Technology

Posted salary : $85,205 - $149,108

Recruitment range : Not listed

Type : Flexible/Hybrid

Summary : This position is responsible for setting technical direction, managing day-to-day activities and setting strategic direction for the platform and personnel management of technical team members.

Deadline: Jan. 26 at 5 p.m.

Cybersecurity Analyst for the Administrative Office of the Courts

Posted salary : $85,890 - $146,700

Recruitment range : Not listed

Type : Flexible/Hybrid

Summary : This position supports the North Carolina Judicial Branch / statewide unified court system and its various custom-built and off-the-shelf products that support 7,000+ employees statewide, as well as other critical government entities.

Deadline: Feb. 4 at 5 p.m.

Salary range: $80,000 - $125,000

Network Specialist - Information Technology Division for the Office of the State Auditor

Posted salary : $81,500 - $122,250

Recruitment range : Not listed

Type : Flexible/Hybrid

Summary : This position utilizes network monitoring applications to identify inefficiencies and assists with upgrading and maintaining OS levels on networking equipment.

Deadline: Jan. 31 at 5 p.m.

Operating Systems Software Programmer II for the Department of Information Technology

Posted salary : $81,500 - $122,250

Recruitment range : Not listed

Type : Remote only

Summary : This position works across the entire Identity & Converged Platform organization and other teams in the agency as needed to ensure engineering projects are implemented as specified and within scope.

Deadline: Feb. 5 at 5 p.m.

Applications Systems Specialist for the Department of Information Techology

Posted salary : $81,500 - $122,250

Recruitment range : Up to $112,000

Type : Flexible/Hybrid

Summary : This position is a senior level solutions architect who engineers advanced solutions, services and products in support of the agency wide modernization initiative.

Deadline: Jan. 30 at 5 p.m.

Structural Engineering Specialist for the Department of Information Technology

Posted salary : $81,500 - $122,250

Recruitment range : Not listed

Type : Flexible/Hybrid

Summary : This position collaborates successfully with the Division of Highways business unit representatives, IT Infrastructure Services and application vendors regarding application infrastructure design and development, Software Quality Assurance (QA) and application deployment.

Deadline: Jan. 23 at 5 p.m.

Salary range: $70,000 - $150,000

Assistant Director Corporate Tax for the Department of Revenue

Posted salary : $76,290 - $148,765

Recruitment range : $76,290 - $120,825

Type : Flexible/Hybrid

Summary : This position works in partnership with the director in leading the division in the administration of all corporate tax schedules.

Deadline: Jan. 24 at 5 p.m.

Associate Director, Technology and MES Contracting for the Department of Health and Human Services

Posted salary : $70,967 - $138,386

Recruitment range : $70,967 - $108,000

Type : Flexible/Hybrid

Summary : This position provides oversight to the newly transitioned vendor management team, works in collaboration with the Advanced Planning Office (APO) and other internal stakeholders on all technology-related procurement activities and assist with development and tracking of APDs and communication with CMS.

Deadline: Jan. 29 at 5 p.m.

Salary range: $60,000 - $150,000

State Budget Management Analyst II for the Office of State Budget and Management

Posted salary : $66,016 - $128,731

Recruitment range : $80,000- $105,000

Type : Flexible/Hybrid

Summary : This position exhibits the ability to work at a high level of independence with considerable knowledge and experiences with the budget process, program evaluation, policy analysis, cost-benefit analysis and train new analysts, lead and/or supervise projects, and assume budget management of complex agency assignments.

Deadline: Continuous

