Remote jobs in Wake with $100K salaries: Work-from-home openings this holiday season

The state of North Carolina currently has over 1,200 job openings listed online. Some are entirely remote and offer six-figure salaries, and others have a work-from-home hybrid perk.

We combed through six-figure, remote friendly offerings in Wake County right now.

If you’re searching for a new job, or if you’re just curious about the salaries some state employees are making these days, we’ve compiled some of the highest paying state jobs that are currently open (as of Nov. 27) and listed on the state’s job postings site.

Below, you’ll find each job’s title, a description of the position and a link to the posting, where you can find more information about the job and apply. Be sure to inquire about residency requirements, as some remote jobs require employees to reside in-state.

All of the jobs’ posted salaries and recruitment ranges go up to six figures, but not all are guaranteed to pay over $100,000.

You can find the full, searchable list of all current openings at governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina. To search for fully remote or hybrid jobs, filter selections to include remote options, including remote only, remote optional and flexible/hybrid.

Salary range: $90,000 - $135,000

Deputy Director, Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services

Posted salary : $90,000 - $130,803

Recruitment range : $90,000 - $130,803

Type : Flexible/hybrid

Summary : This position’s primary focus will be the design, development and implementation of systems, processes and personnel to support Medicaid Behavioral Health benefits and services, and it will serve as a liaison to the medical community and advocates related to Behavioral Health.

Deadline: Nov. 28 at 5 p.m.

Salary range: $80,000 - $125,000

Applications Systems Specialist for the Department of Information Technology

Posted salary : $81,500 - $122,250

Recruitment range : Not listed

Type : Flexible/hybrid

Summary : This person will develop and implement robust application solutions to meet developing needs, independently and in small teams and will independently support java applications covering a wide array of business lines. The applicant must be able to extract detailed business rules from existing code and both understand and anticipate how multiple systems interact.

Deadline: Dec. 6 at 5 p.m.

Salary range: $55,000 to $105,000

Assistant State Director - WIOA Title II for the NC Community College System

Posted salary : $59,969 - $101,938

Recruitment range : Up to $101,430

Type : Flexible/hybrid

Summary : The Assistant State Director manages a team that is charged with overseeing compliance, budgets, technical assistance processes, and all federal and state CCR manuals. This person needs to set priorities, implement significant projects, provide leadership and management of operational activities, and interpret and communicate state and federal policies for specific funding streams.

Deadline: Dec. 8 at 5 p.m.

Salary range: $65,000 - $140,000

Assistant State Forester - Forest Protection for the Department of Agricultural and Consumer Services

Posted salary : $70,967 - $138,386

Recruitment range : $70,967 - $138,386

Type : Flexible/hybrid

Summary : The person supervises and develops the Forest Fire Control and Emergency Response as well as Forest Health programs on a state level, and this person serves as a member of the Assistant Commissioner’s leadership team providing support and expertise in the operation of the Forest Service. This position is only open to current employees in the Department of Agricultural and Consumer Services.

Deadline: Nov. 27 at 5 p.m.

Classification and Compensation Manager for the Department of Adult Correction

Posted salary : $66,016 - $128,731

Recruitment range : Not listed

Type : Flexible/hybrid

Summary : This person will manage and provide daily oversight of the classification and compensation team, plus monitor programs and activities for compliance with policies, procedures, agreements and regulations, as well as provide guidance, counseling and technical support for programs projects and processes.

Deadline: Dec. 8 at 5 p.m.

