🌱 Remote Learning For BCPS + 100K Rapid COVID Test Kits

All Baltimore County school students will be learning from home on Jan. 10 and 11 as teachers across the county prepare for a possible transition to virtual learning. A total of 28 schools across the county had already been learning remotely this past week based on COVID-19 positivity rates and quarantine numbers, and some will continue to keep students home throughout the rest of next week. All other schools, including Catonsville schools at this time, will resume in-person learning on Wednesday, Jan. 12. (WBAL-TV) County officials will be distributing the long-awaited batch of 100,000 at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits to local residents at select locations next week. Catonsville residents have the option of drive-thru distribution at the Catonsville Senior Center at 501 Rolling Road on Monday, Jan. 10. On Saturday, Jan. 15, BCPL Catonsville Branch at 1100 Frederick Road will have a walk-up distribution of test kits beginning at 9 a.m. (CBS Baltimore) Baltimore County Senior Centers will be closing for all in-person activities from Monday, Jan. 10 through Friday, Jan. 28 due to rising COVID-19 numbers. Some winter classes have gone virtual, but others have been canceled. Refunds for paid, canceled classes will be processed in the coming week if needed or requested, according to the Catonsville Senior Center Council. (Facebook)

Story Time In Benjamin's Cabin At Banneker Historical Park and Museum (1:00 PM)

The Baltimore County Freezing Weather Shelter will be open tonight and tomorrow evening (Jan. 8 and 9) beginning at 6 p.m. due to extreme cold conditions. Residents in need of shelter from the cold should be directed to the O.W.E. Center at 6901 Security Blvd., Security Mall South. (Facebook)

Sun Scap e Live has announced its upcoming Winter Schedule at the 818 Market in Catonsville. Each show will feature two performances and run from 6 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. on select Friday nights throughout the winter. (Instagram)

Looking to buy a new Catonsville home? This quaint and cozy 4-bed, 3-bath Cape Cod on Edmondson Ave. features original hardwood floors and a wood-burning fireplace. (Catonsville Patch)

