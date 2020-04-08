DUBLIN, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com sees Remote Learning as a key area experiencing growth due to the Coronavirus pandemic

Remote Learning & COVID-19: An Invaluable Sector Helping Maintain Education Across the Globe Amid the Pandemic - ResearchAndMarkets.com (PRNewsfoto/Research and Markets) More

To avoid the human crowds that can spread disease, schools at all levels – for children and adults alike – are switching to an online model. This threatens to collapse the increasingly expensive model of traditional colleges and leave the market wide open for video streaming, educational software, home-schooling, game-based learning and other remote-learning innovations.

