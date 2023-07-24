This ‘remote’ Texas highway is feared by most drivers, according to a new national survey

U.S. Route 90, a major highway in Texas, is the third most feared route in the U.S., a recent survey of 3,000 road-trippers found.

“The section between Del Rio and Marathon can be remote, spanning around 200 miles with limited services and long distances between towns,” said the report conducted by the Gunther Mitsubishi auto dealership in Coconut Creek, Florida.

U.S. 90 is a 1,633 mile highway that begins at downtown Van Horn in West Texas and ends in Jacksonville Beach in Florida to the east. The route spans Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida.

A Texas Department of Transportation study on US 90 is set to be conducted from Fall 2023 up until Winter 2024. Its aim is to improve safety, connectivity and mobility along the corridor.

“In keeping with population growth, increasing traffic, and the state’s booming economy, the US 90 Corridor Study will examine currently planned transportation projects, evaluate safety, and analyze reliability, connectivity, and mobility concerns,” the study webpage says.

These are the five most feared routes in the country: