Remote Work: Top 25 Side Gigs To Pursue From Home and How Much They Pay
Side hustles are more popular than ever, especially since the onset of the pandemic. According to Coursera, nearly one in three people with side gigs need the extra income, with 45% of American workers reporting a supplemental job.
“The pandemic forever changed how, when and where we work, leading many people to tap into their transferable skills, interests or hobbies for side jobs, or even as possible career paths,” said Sara Sutton, Founder and CEO of FlexJobs.
FlexJobs said that side hustles can be done part-time, seasonal or on an occasional basis, and are good options to bring in extra income, gain experience in new industries or career paths, grow professional networks, transition to retirement or pursue passions.
FlexJobs named the top 25 side jobs that can be done from home, have active job listings, are open to candidates based anywhere in the U.S. and cover a variety of industries and career levels. Here is the full list, including the average salary provided by Payscale.
Bookkeeper — $18/hour
Career Coach — $19/hour
Curriculum Writer — $29/hour
Copy Editor — $19/hour
Customer Service Representative — $14/hour
Editor — $20/hour
Executive Assistant — $21/hour
Graphic Designer — $18/hour
Health Coach — $20/hour
Interpreter — $20/hour
Lead Generation Specialist — $15/hour
Medical Coder — $19/hour
Online ESL Teacher — $20/hour
Project Manager — $26/hour
Proofreader — $18/hour
Recruiter — $19/hour
Resume Writer — $19/hour
Search Engine Evaluator — $19/hour
Social Media Manager — $16/hour
Tech Support — $19/hour
Test Prep Instructor — $18/hour
Travel Consultant — $19/hour
Tutor — $18/hour
Virtual Assistant — $16/hour
Writer — $21/hour
Although there are plenty of options, the FlexJobs’ career coaching team also said it’s important to ensure that you’re making the right career choice. Determine how much time you’ll be able to dedicate to a side job and if it can fit into your schedule. Certain markets may also be hiring in particular fields at higher rates than others.
You should also keep a list of your best transferable skills.
FlexJobs pointed out that the best skills for freelancers or entrepreneurs include self-motivation, strong communication, organization, knowledge of or willingness to learn certain business practices, the ability to work well independently and being comfortable with uncertainty.
