Removal of West Bank outpost tests Israel's new coalition

1
·2 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli authorities on Friday dismantled a small settler outpost in the occupied West Bank, a day after it was erected, in a major test to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new ruling coalition.

Footage broadcast by Israeli media showed troops removing the outpost of Or Chaim without any violence. The action, however, triggered a dispute between the ultranationalist wing of Israel’s new government and its partner, Netanyahu’s Likud party.

Netanyahu’s new coalition has set as one of its priorities the expanding of settlements. While Israeli authorities differentiate between settlements and unauthorized outposts, the international community overwhelmingly views all settlements as illegal and obstacles to peace.

Or Chaim, named after the late religious Zionist leader Rabbi Chaim Druckman, was built by five settler families on Thursday near the Palestinian city of Nablus in northern West Bank.

Defense Minister Yoav Galant ordered the outpost evacuated but Bezalel Smotrich — head of the ultranationalist Religious Zionism party and a Cabinet minister with jurisdiction over some Israeli activities in the West Bank — said this went against his directive on Friday morning to postpone any actions on the new outpost pending further discussions.

Under the terms that formed Netanyahu’s coalition, Smotrich was appointed minister in the defense ministry responsible for Israeli activities in the West Bank. He is also the finance minister.

Netanyahu’s office said the prime minister will hold discussions on the issue next week. The office released a statement Friday from Netanyahu, saying he backed settlement building, “but only when it is done legally and is coordinated in advance with the prime minister and security officials, which was not done in this case.”

The standoff comes a day after U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met with Israeli and Palestinian leaders amid the Biden administration’s unease over Netanyahu’s government pledges to rapidly expand West Bank settlement building.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war and has built more than 130 authorized settlements there, many of which resemble small towns, with apartment blocks, shopping malls and industrial zones. The Palestinians want the West Bank to form the main part of their future state.

Recommended Stories

  • Croatian president blasts EU penalties against Hungary

    Croatia's president said Friday that efforts by the European Union to uphold democratic standards in member countries threatened to tear the bloc apart, and condemned EU efforts to financially penalize Hungary for its alleged breaches of rule of law standards. President Zoran Milanović made the statements during a news conference in Hungary's capital Budapest following talks with his Hungarian counterpart Katalin Novák. Milanović echoed frequent Hungarian criticism of the EU, saying the bloc was overreaching in its powers over member states and that this excessive control had precipitated Brexit and driven the United Kingdom out.

  • South African kidnappings for ransom increase at an alarming rate

    Many African nations are facing a kidnapping ransom crisis, including South Africa, which has seen a high rate of kidnapping […] The post South African kidnappings for ransom increase at an alarming rate appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Munich Security Conference did not invite Russian government this year

    Russian government officials were not invited to this year's Munich Security Conference, the man chairing the annual event that brings together the world's defence and security elite said on Wednesday in an interview. The conference, known as "Davos for defence", will take place in the southern German city on Feb. 17-19, days before the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "We do not want to offer a stage for those who have stamped over international law," Christoph Heusgen told Reuters.

  • Colombia’s Halt to New Oil Contracts ‘Absolutely Urgent’

    (Bloomberg) -- Colombia’s Energy and Mines Minister Irene Velez said that the government’s decision not to award new oil and gas exploration contracts was “absolutely urgent” and needs “immediate action.”Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitBiden Revives Housing Rule That Trump Derided as ‘Abolishing the Suburbs’Holmes Should Be in Pr

  • Scientists reveal unprecedented map of billions of ‘celestial objects’

    Scientists have revealed what they say is an “unprecedented” map of billions of objects from across our Milky Way galaxy. The survey may be the largest such catalogue ever made, and includes 3.32 billion celestial objects. The data was gathered using the Dark Energy Camera, a project in Chile that was originally created to try and understand dark energy.

  • Spring Fashion Has Arrived on Amazon — You'll Want These Pieces in Your Closet ASAP

    Amazon has all your spring clothing needs covered. Shop fashionable dresses, skirts, flats, boots, jackets and more, on sale ahead of Presidents' Day. As the end of winter draws near, it's time to get excited about a good spring cleaning.

  • The race to make diesel engines run on hydrogen

    Ordinary diesel trucks could be converted to a hydrogen-diesel mix, according to researchers in Australia.

  • Netanyahu raises breakthrough with Saudi Arabia in meeting with US officials

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said he discussed steps on achieving a breakthrough in relations with Saudi Arabia as part of wide-ranging discussions with U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan in Jerusalem. Netanyahu said diplomatic relations with Riyadh were discussed as part of the next steps to deepen the Abraham Accords, the normalization…

  • U.S. judge orders Boeing arraigned on MAX fraud charge

    (Reuters) -A federal judge on Thursday ordered Boeing Co to appear in court on Jan. 26 to be arraigned on a 2021 felony charge after families of those killed in two fatal crashes objected to a 2021 plea deal. Boeing won immunity from criminal prosecution as part its $2.5 billion January 2021 Justice Department deferred prosecution agreement over a 737 MAX fraud conspiracy charge related to the plane's flawed design. The families argued that the Justice Department "lied and violated their rights through a secret process," and asked U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor to rescind Boeing's immunity from criminal prosecution.

  • Sierra Leone passes landmark law on women's rights

    Women will now have to make up at least 30% of public and private sector jobs.

  • Angel Reese scores 30, unbeaten No. 3 LSU edges Arkansas

    Prolific LSU forward Angel Reese and flashy freshman guard Flau'jae Johnson complemented their evident talent with ample composure. “I'm blessed, and they got ice water in their veins,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. Reese had 30 points and 19 rebounds to tie an LSU record with 19 straight double-doubles and the third-ranked, unbeaten Tigers pushed their program-record winning streak to 19 games with a 79-76 victory over Arkansas on Thursday night.

  • Zionist group uses US anti-terrorism laws to sue Palestinian activists

    Jewish National Fund seeks to fight US Campaign for Palestinian Rights’ support of boycott movement

  • First U.N. aid convoy reaches sites near Ukraine's frontline

    A U.N. spokesperson said a three-truck convoy brought aid to around 800 people close to Soledar in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region on Friday, the first such delivery to the area by the global body as it seeks to step up front-line aid in the war. The supplies of food, water, hygiene and medicines were being offloaded on Friday morning in areas controlled by the Ukrainian government, Jens Laerke from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said. "People there are in dire need of aid so we are indeed happy this convoy has reached (them)," Laerke added.

  • Hungary central bank seen keeping its guard up as inflation risks mount

    Hungary's central bank is expected to leave its base rate unchanged at 13% next Tuesday, the highest in the European Union, due to persistent inflation pressures which are only expected to ease substantially in the second half of 2023. All 12 economists polled in a Jan. 16-20 survey said the National Bank of Hungary (NBH), which launched a new quick deposit tool at an 18% interest rate in October to shore up the forint, would leave its base rate unchanged next week. The bank will adopt a wait-and-see attitude even though the forint has posted significant gains since the start of the year, analysts said.

  • Patrick Mahomes’ legs are Chiefs’ most underrated weapon in playoffs

    On the anniversary of his most iconic playoff run, we're giving #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' legs the recognition they deserve.

  • Our long-term 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line goes in for its first service

    We’ve had our 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line long-term tester for half a year now, and the EV just went in for its first notable service appointment.

  • Say cheese! Galactic photo shoot captures 3 billion stars

    A galactic photo shoot has captured more than 3 billion stars and galaxies in one of the biggest sky surveys ever. A dark-energy camera on a telescope in Chile made the observations over two years, focusing on the Southern Hemisphere sky. The National Science Foundation’s NOIRLab released the survey results this week.

  • Celebrate Lunar New Year with longevity noodles and prosperity cakes

    Manifest longevity and prosperity with Kristina Cho's family-favorite recipes.

  • Nordstrom Report Hints at Weaker Spending by Wealthy Shoppers

    The department store chain said revenue growth would fall at the low end of its guidance and lowered its earnings projections for fiscal 2022.

  • Tanks important for Ukraine to match enemy -NATO military chief

    STORY: "I think in terms of matching what the enemy has it is important for the Ukrainians," Bauer told reporters after a two-day meeting in Brussels.Fearing winter will give Russia time to regroup and launch a major attack, Ukraine is pushing for Leopard battle tanks from Germany, which are held by an array of NATO nations, but whose transfer to Ukraine requires Germany's approval.Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Christopher Cavoli, said that Western technology was outperforming Russian technology in the war but cautioned that tanks alone were not the solution."It's not just tank on tank, it's the whole system, it's the supplies, it's the logistics system, it's the maintenance system, it's the target-finding capability and all of that comes together. So the complex of an army is much more important than any one of its individual parts," he said.