When should you remove snow and icicles from your roof?

In the world of a child, knocking huge icicles hanging from a roof is the most fun game the winter can provide. But to the wallets of a homeowner, knocking huge icicles hanging from a roof can be a costly catastrophe.

Many roofing and gutter companies around the country tell clients to leave the icicles hanging and wait for warmer weather, provided they aren't in danger of falling on a dangerous location, like a doorway or driveway. While a damaged gutter can sometimes be covered by insurance, shingles and other roofing materials can also be ripped off, causing bigger issues.



Icicles roof More

A frosty sunset is seen through icicles in Peremilovo village, 65 km (40,6 miles) north of Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)





Another important precaution to remember is that added weight to any roof can cause extra, unexpected problems. For this reason, it is advised that homeowners never go up on shingled roofs to shovel off snow.

"It's not recommended for a typical homeowner to remove icicles because it could cause damage to spouting and roofing," Brian Groover, the owner of Groover Roofing and Siding, told vindy.com. "There's always a risk factor to the house and person (when you knock down icicles.) If there's nothing coming in the house, I'd let Mother Nature run its course, even if you have a massive amount of icicles."

However, business owners or homeowners with flat roofs face different factors. According to icedamremovalguys.com, a flat roof covered in snow is more likely to be damaged than a sloped one.

"A flat roof is often times more susceptible to collapse than a sloped roof, simply because a sloped roof disperses weight whereas a flat roof cannot," icedamremovalguys.com said.

With lighter, fluffier snow, a leaf blower can be a useful tool for blowing the snow off the top of a flat roof. For heavier snow that can't be blown off, a plastic shovel is recommended, as a metal-tipped shovel could easily scrape or damage the roofing material.

While it may be tempting to save a few dollars by doing the snow removal yourself, it is always recommended to hire a professional team. Not only is that the safer option, but professionals have a greater range of more effective tools to use and can remove the snow without risking roof damage.



Shoveling snow from roof More