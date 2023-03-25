Removing children from a home: Here's what you need to know if CPS shows up at your door

CANTON – Stark County Child Protective Services says workers won't just show up unannounced at someone's home and remove a child because there's a legal process that must be followed when taking a child from the biological parents.

Last week, investigators said a woman accused of posing as a CPS employee took a 3-week-old baby from the child's Canton home. The baby was recovered the next day unharmed and two people — Sapphire McDougleh, 33, and Brandon Savage, 20, both of Coshocton — are charged in the kidnapping.

Agency officials say a CPS employee showing up at your door without warning should never happen.

Deputy Director of Children Services Rob Myers said CPS workers will present an identification badge with their photo on it when they visit.

Rob Myers

Anyone who has doubts about a CPS employee's validity should contact the agency immediately, officials said.

How does the Stark County Child Protective Services process work?

Tricia Mayle, Stark County Job & Family Services assistant deputy director of Children Services, said the process of removing a child from a home almost always isn't instantaneous.

Tricia Mayle

More:Baby kidnapping suspect has court hearing pushed back; co-defendant pleads not guilty

Before removing a child, social workers would have visited the home and talked with the child's biological parents. Those interactions usually start with a phone call informing families that a CPS employee would be visiting the home, she added.

"In most cases, we meet with the family first and gather some information," Mayle said.

During those initial meetings, the family would receive information about CPS, other services the family could benefit from and a chain of command for the agency, Mayle said.

Caseworkers would continue their investigation before filing documents in the judicial system to remove a child from a home. At that time, CPS workers would be accompanied by a police officer, Mayle said.

A court hearing follows if a child is removed

The family is once again provided with documentation, including notice of a shelter care hearing that occurs within 24 to 72 hours of removal from the home, she added.

Story continues

"(During the process) we stay involved with the family," Mayle said. "We keep family aware throughout the process."

They will communicate visitation dates, family team meetings and court hearings.

"We want to help them any way we can with the changes they are facing," Mayle said.

The ultimate goal is to reunite the family, Myers added.

Anyone who questions the validity of the badge can call the CPS report line at 330-455-5437, 330-451-8033 or 800-233-5437 to speak with the worker's supervisor.

"The last thing we want is people in any position of authority masquerading around. Any family is welcome to call and verify we actually have someone out there visiting them."

Reach Amy at 330-775-1135 or amy.knapp@indeonline.com.

On Twitter: @aknappINDE

This article originally appeared on The Independent: CPS officials: Call the agency to verify social workers employment