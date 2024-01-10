Removing Vivek Ramaswamy from St. X Board of Trustees about values, not politics | Letters

St. Xavier High School Board of Trustees Chairman Nick Vehr is wrong. Appointing and keeping board of trustees members is not about politics, it’s about whether these individuals reflect the values of the institutions they serve. In addition to the false Jan. 6 assertion, Vivek Ramaswamy has been yucking it up with Alex Jones and Steve King and claims the climate change agenda is a hoax. Do you know who has a climate change agenda? The Pope. He wrote an entire encyclical about it.The Catholic Church, as an organization, lost its way years ago by protecting its pedophile priests. St. X is continuing this tradition by protecting dangerous demagogues like Vivek Ramaswamy.

Karen Petrosky, Madeira

Voters deserve better choices or a third political party

Is Donald Trump boorish and petty? Of course he is, and as an independent voter. I'm often appalled by his coarseness. That said, as I look at the other Republican candidates and our Democratic president, they are all either products of the Washington "establishment," globalists, or are individuals who don't take a position on an issue without first checking the direction in which the wind is blowing. As a result, I'll either hold my nose and vote for the man who gave us four good years the first time around, or I'll sit this one out. The bottom line is that we deserve better choices or, as one of your recent letter writers suggested, maybe we need a third political party.

Gary Campbell, Edgewood, Ky.

Take God out of politics at your own peril

A letter writer to your newspaper seemed to suggest that the separation of church and stateprovisions in the Constitution virtually preclude any reference to God in a political context. Indeed, by quoting Ronald Regan's son (an atheist) she seemed to be trying to put an explanation point on that premise. I'd suggest to her that while she's certainly entitled to her opinion, a belief in God was a fundamental precept of most of our country's founders, and that reference to God made its way directly and indirectly into the Declaration of Independence. As for today's relevance, you don't need to be a man of the cloth to see that the abandonment of godly principles is having significant repercussions around the world. Take God out of politics at your own peril.

Richard Graceson, Hamilton

