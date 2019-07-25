REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. (ELI:RENE): What Does The Future Look Like?

In March 2019, REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. (ELI:RENE) released its earnings update. Generally, analyst forecasts appear to be bearish, with earnings expected to decline by 3.1% in the upcoming year against the past 5-year average growth rate of 1.3%. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at €116m, we should see this fall to €112m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais SGPS. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

How is REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais SGPS going to perform in the near future?

Longer term expectations from the 9 analysts covering RENE’s stock is one of negative sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for RENE, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

By 2022, RENE's earnings should reach €106m, from current levels of €116m, resulting in an annual growth rate of -1.3%. EPS reaches €0.17 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €0.17 EPS today. The primary reason for earnings contraction is due to revenue declining at an average annual rate of -0.3%. Furthermore, the current 17% margin is expected to contract to 15% by the end of 2022.

