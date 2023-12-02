'Renaissance' reviews are officially in: Here’s what fans think about the concert film

In less than a week since its debut in AMC theaters, "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé" has garnered great reviews from audiences worldwide.

On Dec. 1, Beyoncé released her film which gives fans an intimate look at her life as a global icon on her "Renaissance" tour. Not only did viewers get to see Beyoncé's incredible work ethic behind the scenes, but they also learned how Blue Ivy became a part of the tour and started dancing with her mom on stage.

If anything, “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,” which according to Variety earned $5.1 million in previews on Nov. 30, truly showed all the hard work that Beyoncé puts into her shows — and to no surprise her efforts didn't go unnoticed.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, one fan said they couldn't believe how amazing the film was.

"Just finished the Renaissance film. I seriously do not understand anybody who questions Beyoncé’s talent or work ethic. Anyone who says she’s “over rated”…She is unmatched. Just when I thought she couldn’t top herself, I watch this s--- & am in awe like I JUST discovered her," they said.

Beyoncé (Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood)

Another fan, who shared videos from Nigeria and South Africa, gave Beyonce her flowers, saying the "Break My Soul" singer "did what needed to be done with the RENAISSANCE movie."

This fan wasn't the only one who shared video reactions about the concert film. Some took to the theaters to capture the exhilarating moment, with some of them posting videos of themselves dancing and singing along to the movie with other people in the theater.

In a clip shared on X, fans are seen standing up from their seats and clapping along to the music in the film.

In another video shared on X, theater attendees are seen dancing and singing along to the concert film. "Babyeeee RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ was a whole experience. This was definitely the best cinema experience ever! They even gave us glow sticks," the user captioned the video.

Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé's former Destiny's Child bandmate, also raved about the film when she went to the Nov. 30 London premiere of her friend's long-awaited project.

On Instagram, Rowland said, "The Renaissance film is NOT TO BE MISSED PERIOD! Truly inspired! #I'm so proud of you BB!"

Other stars who attended the premiere were Beyoncé's husband, Jay-Z, Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Michelle Williams, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Issa Rae and more.

In fact, when Rae talked about her experience at the premiere during a recent appearance on TODAY With Hoda & Jenna,

Rae said that the dress code for the evening was “cozy opulence" and that's why she didn't go above and beyond with her outfit. For the evening, Rae decided to wear a shimmery black dress with matching heels.

“Everyone was opulent. I was in the middle," she said. "I was like, I really just want to see this movie and eat popcorn. Let me just take something out of my closet. And people said that about me. They were like, she looked like she just showed up to watch the movie, and I did!"

This article was originally published on TODAY.com