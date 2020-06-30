RenalytixAI Announces Partnership with the University of Michigan to Extend KidneyIntelX™ Use to Broad CKD Populations and Data Sharing Agreement with a Top Ten Global Pharmaceutical Company

NEW YORK, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Renalytix AI plc (LSE: RENX), an artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostics company, focused on optimizing clinical management of kidney disease to drive improved patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs, today announced a partnership with the University of Michigan ("UM") to extend the application of the KidneyIntelX™ platform to an expanded population of patients with established Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) or at risk of developing CKD. RenalytixAI also announces a data sharing agreement with a top ten global pharmaceutical company.

Partnership agreement with the University of Michigan

RenalytixAI has entered into a partnership with the University of Michigan ("UM") under which RenalytixAI will be given access to the Clinical Phenotyping Resource and Biobank Core ("C-PROBE") of the UM George M. O'Brien Kidney Translational Core Center comprising of over 800 patients with a broad etiology of CKD with up to 10 years of follow up. Additionally, through this partnership, RenalytixAI has obtained an exclusive option under which it can license certain intellectual property surrounding the biomarker urinary Epithelial Growth Factor ("uEGF"). Prof. Matthias Kretzler and his team at UM have shown uEGF to be highly predictive of incident and progressive CKD1.

The first phase of the partnership with UM, expected to be completed in 2020, will study the potential role of uEGF in further enhancing the prognostic performance of the KidneyIntelX platform in identifying patients at highest risk of fast-progressing Diabetic Kidney Disease ("DKD") and kidney failure. Significantly, through this partnership, RenalytixAI plans to advance the development and validation of the KidneyIntelX platform for expanded use in a broad CKD population.

The C-PROBE biobank provides RenalytixAI with access to a large repository of longitudinally followed CKD patients with matched urine and plasma samples coupled with extensive medical records. The patient population in the CPROBE study includes a range of CKD subtypes including those related to Diabetes, Hypertension and Glomerular Disease which combined, account for over 75 percent2 of all cases worldwide.

Data sharing agreement with a leading top ten global pharmaceutical company

RenalytixAI also announces that it has entered into a data sharing agreement with a top ten global pharmaceutical company providing RenalytixAI with access to a deep data repository from completed clinical studies in DKD. RenalytixAI plans to analyze this data in combination with corresponding biomarker data to evaluate KidneyIntelX performance in predicting patients' responses to novel therapeutic agents indicated to slow or prevent kidney function decline. Data analysis will also include evaluation of KidneyIntelX over multiple time points within a six year follow-up period, potentially demonstrating the value of dynamic, repeated KidneyIntelX measurements.

"The primary aim of our research has always been the translation of findings to clinical practice in order to improve patient care and kidney health," said Prof. Matthias Kretzler, Warner-Lambert/Parke-Davis Professor of Medicine, Nephrology/Internal Medicine, and Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan Medical School. "The C-PROBE cohort was established with the express aim of enabling this translation to take place. We are very excited to partner with RenalytixAI in this endeavor and firmly believe that KidneyIntelX platform is an ideal vehicle to integrate the results of our work on uEGF with other biomarkers, bioinformatics and clinical research, with the goal of providing new, powerful solutions in managing CKD."

"These partnerships are both significant developments for our technology development roadmap and strategic objectives for the company," said Fergus Fleming, Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder of RenalytixAI. "Access to these data sets and samples potentially demonstrates the value of the KidneyIntelX platform and our ability to collaborate with leaders in discovery, clinical care and novel therapeutic development for kidney disease. We expect that gaining access to this clinical trial data, biomarker technology and the C-PROBE cohort will be key milestones in the development of expanded indications for KidneyIntelX, potentially allowing us to offer solutions to a greater number of the approximately 37 million patients currently estimated to have CKD."