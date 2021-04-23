Renard Carter pleads not guilty, asks for jury trial

Emily Cutts, Post-Bulletin, Rochester, Minn.
·1 min read

Apr. 23—The Rochester man charged with killing a pregnant woman and her toddler last fall pleaded not guilty to the charges Thursday and asked for a jury trial on the matter.

Renard Carter, 29, is charged in Olmsted County District Court with two charges of second-degree murder and second-degree murder of an unborn child. At his first appearance on Sept. 25, Judge Christina Stevens set unconditional bail at $5 million.

A next court date has not been scheduled.

The investigation into Carter began the afternoon of Sept. 13 when Rochester police officers were called to the Olympik Village Apartments at 402 31st St. NE for a report of a possible deceased person.

Inside the apartment, police found Keona Sade Foote, 23, and her daughter, 2-year-old Miyona Zayla Lee-Miller, dead. Foote was in her first trimester of pregnancy at the time of her death.

Carter was arrested in South Carolina after police said he went there with plans to kill a former girlfriend. He was shot by law enforcement officers as they arrested him. Police believed he had a gun, but it was later determined that it was a BB gun.

