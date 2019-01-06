Here’s What Renasant Corporation’s (NASDAQ:RNST) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Renasant Corporation’s (NASDAQ:RNST) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Renasant has a price to earnings ratio of 13.54, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 7.4%.

View our latest analysis for Renasant

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Renasant:

P/E of 13.54 = $32.12 ÷ $2.37 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each $1 of company earnings. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Renasant saw earnings per share improve by -7.9% last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 10% per year over the last five years.

How Does Renasant’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Renasant has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the banks industry average (14.5).

NasdaqGS:RNST PE PEG Gauge January 6th 19 More

Renasant’s P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. So if Renasant actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. Checking factors such as the tenure of the board and management could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Renasant’s P/E?

Renasant has net debt worth just 3.4% of its market capitalization. So it doesn’t have as many options as it would with net cash, but its debt would not have much of an impact on its P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On Renasant’s P/E Ratio

Renasant has a P/E of 13.5. That’s below the average in the US market, which is 16.4. EPS grew over the last twelve months, and debt levels are quite reasonable. The P/E ratio implies the market is cautious about longer term prospects.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.