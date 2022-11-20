Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.22

Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) will pay a dividend of $0.22 on the 1st of January. This payment means the dividend yield will be 2.2%, which is below the average for the industry.

Renasant's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end.

Renasant has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Renasant's payout ratio of 31% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 22.6%. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 27% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Renasant Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.68 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.88. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.6% a year over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, Renasant has only grown its earnings per share at 5.0% per annum over the past five years. While growth may be thin on the ground, Renasant could always pay out a higher proportion of earnings to increase shareholder returns.

We Really Like Renasant's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Renasant might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 8 Renasant analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

