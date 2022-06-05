Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.22

Renasant Corporation's (NASDAQ:RNST) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.22 per share on 30th of June. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 2.8%.

Renasant's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. However, Renasant's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 1.5%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 34% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Renasant Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from US$0.68 in 2012 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.88. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.6% per annum over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

Renasant May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Earnings has been rising at 4.3% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. While EPS growth is quite low, Renasant has the option to increase the payout ratio to return more cash to shareholders.

We Really Like Renasant's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.