Renasant's (NASDAQ:RNST) Dividend Will Be $0.22

The board of Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.22 per share on the 1st of January. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 2.2%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Renasant's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Renasant has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Based on Renasant's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 31%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 22.6%. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 27% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

Renasant Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.68, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.88. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.6% over that duration. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 5.0% per year. While EPS growth is quite low, Renasant has the option to increase the payout ratio to return more cash to shareholders.

We Really Like Renasant's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 8 analysts we track are forecasting for Renasant for free with public analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

