Renault board meeting due on January 24 over Ghosn's succession: sources

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French car manufacturer Renault is seen at a dealership of the company in Illkirch-Graffenstaden near Strasbourg, France, January 10, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Carmaker Renault <RENA.PA> has called for a board meeting on Jan. 24 to discuss the succession plans regarding Carlos Ghosn, sources told Reuters on Tuesday, with Ghosn in custody in Japan over alleged financial crimes which he denies.

The Renault nominations committee has tentatively backed Michelin <MICP.PA> boss Jean-Dominique Senard to become Renault chairman, as widely expected, while Ghosn's deputy Thierry Bollore would take the full CEO role, two sources have also told Reuters.

Ghosn's latest request for bail was rejected by a Tokyo court on Tuesday, despite the ousted Nissan chairman offering to wear an electronic ankle tag in an unusual bid to win release after two months of detention for alleged financial crimes.

The ruling, widely anticipated, raises the likelihood that the 64-year-old executive will remain in custody until his trial, and has kept pressure on Nissan's <7201.T> French partner Renault SA to find his successor as chairman and CEO.





