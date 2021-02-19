Renault clings to turnaround after record $9.7 billion loss

FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw

PARIS (Reuters) - Renault said on Friday that margins and sales had begun to recover in the second half of 2020 as it embarks on a turnaround plan, though the COVID-19 pandemic dragged the French carmaker to an 8 billion euro ($9.68 billion) loss last year.

Chief Executive Luca de Meo, who took over in July, is looking at ways to boost profitability and sales at Renault while pushing ahead with cost cuts.

He warned on Friday that 2021 might still be rocky, including due to a shortage of electronic chips which is wreaking havoc across the car industry, but said Renault was focused on its recovery as profitability inches up.

"2021 is set to be difficult given the unknowns regarding the health crisis as well as electronic components supply shortages," De Meo said in a statement.

The chips shortage should reach a peak in the second quarter, Renault added, estimating it could affect its production by about 100,000 vehicles this year.

The group was already loss-making in 2019, to the tune of 141 million euros, and it took a sharp hit in 2020 as output faltered and dealerships closed during lockdowns to fight the pandemic, which also hurt its Japanese partner Nissan.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected a 7.4 billion euro loss for 2020.

Renault has begun to raise prices on some car models, and group operating profit, which was negative for 2020 as a whole, improved in the last six months of the year, reaching 866 million euros, or 3.5% of revenue.

Sales were still falling in the second half, but less sharply.

Renault is slashing jobs and trimming its range of cars, allowing it to slice spending in areas like research and development too, as it focuses on redressing its finances.

It was already struggling more than some rivals with sliding sales before the pandemic, after years of a vast expansion drive it is now trying to rein in, focusing on profitable markets.

($1 = 0.8269 euros)

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Sarah White; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Christopher Cushing)

Recommended Stories

  • California GOP delegates seek to censure David Valadao for voting to impeach Trump

    Valadao, who represents the San Joaquin Valley, was one of 10 GOP members of the House of Representatives who voted to send the articles of impeachment to the U.S. Senate.

  • NATO boosts Iraq mission with thousands of personnel

    NATO is planning to scale up its mission training Iraq's security forces with thousands of new personnel as the military alliance seeks to help keep the Islamic State group at bay, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday. NATO’s training mission was launched in 2018 to help the conflict-ravaged country develop new academies and military schools for its armed forces.

  • Analysis: Carmakers wake up to new pecking order as chip crunch intensifies

    The semiconductor crunch that has battered the auto sector leaves carmakers with a stark choice: pay up, stock up or risk getting stuck on the sidelines as chipmakers focus on more lucrative business elsewhere. Car manufacturers including Volkswagen, Ford and General Motors have cut output as the chip market was swept clean by makers of consumer electronics such as smartphones - the chip industry's preferred customers because they buy more advanced, higher-margin chips. The semiconductor shortage - over $800 worth of silicon is packed into a modern electric vehicle - has exposed the disconnect between an auto industry spoilt by decades of just-in-time deliveries and an electronics industry supply chain it can no longer bend to its will.

  • Massive breach fuels calls for US action on cybersecurity

    Jolted by a sweeping hack that may have revealed government and corporate secrets to Russia, U.S. officials are scrambling to reinforce the nation’s cyber defenses and recognizing that an agency created two years ago to protect America’s networks and infrastructure lacks the money, tools and authority to counter such sophisticated threats. The breach, which hijacked widely used software from Texas-based SolarWinds Inc., has exposed the profound vulnerability of civilian government networks and the limitations of efforts to detect threats. It's also likely to unleash a wave of spending on technology modernization and cybersecurity.

  • Nicola Sturgeon orders EU flag to be flown from Scottish government buildings daily

    Nicola Sturgeon has ordered that the EU flag is flown from Scottish government buildings every day, despite Britain no longer being a member of the bloc. Opponents of the First Minister said the demand showed her "obsession" with constitutional issues and "makes no sense" in light of Brexit. The request was included in updated official guidance over which flags should be flown from buildings run by the Scottish government and its agencies. While the Union Jack is to be flown on only one day a year –Remembrance Day – Ms Sturgeon "instructed that the European flag is flown from Scottish government buildings on a daily basis except for specific flag flying dates", the guidance says. Dean Lockhart, the constitution spokesman for the Scottish Tories, said: "The UK has left the EU, so Nicola Sturgeon's personal decision to order the flying of the EU flag on Scottish government buildings makes no sense. "It reconfirms the SNP's refusal to accept referendum results and their ongoing focus on constitutional issues at the expense of more important priorities. But we should not be surprised. Like all nationalists, Sturgeon is obsessed with flags." Last year, the SNP narrowly won a vote to keep the EU flag flying outside the Scottish parliament despite fears that the move compromised the neutrality of the parliamentary estate. A Scottish government spokesman said: "The EU flag is flown to reflect the overwhelming vote of the people of Scotland to remain in Europe, and as a mark of solidarity with the hundreds of thousands of EU citizens who continue to call Scotland home despite Brexit." In the 2016 referendum, the Scottish public voted to remain in the EU by a margin of 62 to 38 per cent.

  • Bill Gates: Permanent Facebook ban of Trump would be 'a shame'

    Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates on Wednesday said that a permanent Facebook ban of former president Donald Trump "would be a shame" and would amount to an "extreme measure."

  • The world doesn’t need another CSI or NCIS spinoff—and neither does CBS

    CBS is developing a fifth CSI series and a fourth NCIS show. But it's unclear if audiences are still enamored with the long-running cop franchises.

  • Adopting a Dog? Here's How Much It Will Really Cost You

    If you've had your eye on a shelter dog to help keep you company during the pandemic, you aren't alone. In total, the average cost of owning a dog during the first year lands somewhere between $1,471 and $2,008.31, according to the ASPCA.

  • Why India’s chefs and restaurants must pay attention to the farmer protests

    It is time for chefs and restaurateurs to stand with their biggest and most important stakeholder—the farmer.

  • Bill Gates says Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's explanation for power outages is 'actually wrong'

    Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates on Wednesday rebuked a claim made a day before by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott that put the blame for that state's massive cold-weather power outage on the failure of renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar.

  • Warren Buffett's favorite indicator is at a dangerous level, but he just bought these stocks anyway

    Warren Buffett goes on the hunt for stocks in the fourth quarter, according to a new filing.

  • Farmers block trains in northern India to protest new laws

    Thousands of protesting farmers blocked trains on Thursday by sitting on railroad tracks in parts of northern India to press their demand for the repeal of new agricultural reform laws that have triggered months of massive protests. Samyukta Kisan Morcha, or Joint Farmers’ Front, organized four-hour blockades of trains at two dozen locations. Television showed protesters sitting on railroad tracks in Hapur, Modinagar, Kurukshetra and several other places in Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh states.

  • China Decoupling Would Cost U.S. Billions, Chamber Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks Covid-19’s impact on trade. Sign up here, and subscribe to our Covid-19 podcast for the latest news and analysis on the pandemic.American companies would lose hundreds of billions of dollars if they slashed investment in China or the nations increased tariffs, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said in a report highlighting the cost of a full decoupling of the world’s largest economies.American gross domestic product would see a one-time loss of as much as $500 billion should U.S. companies reduce foreign direct investment in China by half, the Washington-based business lobbying group said in a report on Wednesday. Applying a 25% tariff on all two-way trade would trim U.S. GDP by $190 billion annually by 2025, the group said in a joint study with Rhodium Group, a New York data and analytics firm.The analysis highlights the costs of different policies as the Biden administration weighs the best strategy for facing challenges posed by China. The chamber said that the U.S. should work with allies to confront China on its state-led economic model and national security concerns rather than acting unilaterally, and without undermining U.S. productivity and innovation.A “balanced and rational approach” to commercial relations with China is in the interests of both the U.S. and the American business community, the chamber said. At the same time, the group said that it’s in favor of a “rules-based” economic order and against Chinese practices that are unfair to American companies.The U.S. and China fought a trade war under President Donald Trump that continues to see tariffs applied on about $335 billion of Chinese goods annually, according to the calculations by Chad Bown at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. That’s despite a phase-one agreement reached in 2020, where China promised to purchase more American products. Beijing missed its 2020 trade-deal targets as the global pandemic upended shipping and supply chains. Under the pact, the Asian nation pledged to buy an extra $200 billion in U.S. agriculture, energy and manufactured products over the 2017 level in the two years through the end of 2021.The deal also didn’t fully address some of the biggest grievances of American companies, such as China’s theft of intellectual property, forced technology transfer and subsidies for domestic industries.In addition to reduced goods exports, the study estimated that if future Chinese and tourism and education spending were reduced by half from pre-pandemic levels, the U.S. would lose $15 billion to $30 billion per year in services trade exports. A decoupling would hurt spending on research and development in the U.S. that supports China operations, though this impact is harder to quantify, the chamber said.The chamber’s report also studied the potential decoupling impact on four industries. It found that losing access to China’s semiconductor market would cause $54 billion to $124 billion in lost output and put 100,000 U.S. jobs at risk. The imposition of tariffs could result in as much as $38 billion in output losses and nearly 100,000 jobs in the chemicals industry.Losing access to China’s market for U.S. aircraft and commercial aviation services could cost $51 billion annually in output, or $875 billion cumulatively by 2038. Lost market share in medical devices would result in $23.6 billion in annual revenue, the chamber said.(Updates with estimate on tourism, services exports in eigthth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • American newspaper and TV ads are the new platforms to show solidarity with India’s protesting farmers

    After Rihanna and Greta Thunberg, India's protesting farmers have now found support from over 70 activist organisations in the US.

  • Trump will be 'busy' with lawsuits for the rest of his life: Laurence Tribe

    Laurence Tribe — one of the nation's top constitutional law scholars, who briefly served at the Justice Department during the Obama administration — told Yahoo Finance that Trump faces a "a huge number of lawsuits" that will occupy his attention for the remainder of his life.

  • U.K. Utilities Looking to a Future Without Gas to Heat Homes

    (Bloomberg) -- Several U.K. utilities are lining up to support changes to how households are taxed in Britain for their energy use.In an effort to make electricity cheaper for charging cars and heating homes, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is considering moving some levies away from power to gas bills. It’s a move that could kick-start the mammoth task of decarbonizing the 85% of households that use the fossil fuel.Octopus Energy Ltd., now the fifth-biggest supplier in the market with 2 million customers, is pushing for the change. The company supplies both electricity and gas, selling about 1 billion pounds ($1.4 billion) of the fossil fuel each year.“I just don’t want to sell any,” Greg Jackson, chief executive officer of Octopus said in an interview. “It’s bad for the planet. The quicker we can move away from it, the better.”Jackson discussed what it would take for the nation to move to 100% renewable energy with the U.K. premier, when he visited the company’s offices in October. Rebalancing of carbon taxes was part of the discussion.Now, 23% of electricity bills relate to the cost of government programs to save energy, reduce emissions and encourage the take up of renewable energy, according to regulator Ofgem. The government is expected to announce new levies on gas in the budget next month.Read more abut the government’s plans for gas levies hereMoving these charges to gas “would mean that when people make decisions about how they heat their home in future, and how they drive their car, they will benefit financially from making decisions that are green, that’s got to be good,” Jackson said.The government wants heat pumps to replace gas boilers and is aiming for 600,000 to be installed annually by 2028, a 20-fold increase from the current rate in a country where less than 1% of the homes use the technology. Heat pumps typically cost almost three times as much as a gas boiler, and they only work in well-insulated homes.Using HydrogenAnother option to decarbonize heating is by re-purposing the gas network to use hydrogen. The fuel emits nothing but steam when burned, making it a much cleaner alternative. Trials are underway to see how quickly it could be deployed.Adding charges to gas means that as many as 24 million homes could be paying more to heat their homes. Even if some of the cost is offset by cheaper electricity bills, the move is likely to be unpopular.Some utilities argue that the charges should be moved to general taxation to better spread the cost and ease the burden on the poorest households.“It’s just too simplistic to move those costs over to the gas bill,” said Michael Lewis, chief executive officer of EON SE’s U.K. unit. Moving policy charges to general taxation would mean savings on energy bills for 70% of U.K. households, he said.Britain’s biggest supplier of gas to homes, Centrica Plc, has 11.6 million customers and declined to comment.The cost burden means that any changes brought in will have to be phased, Georgia Berry, director of sustainable business at Ovo Energy Ltd, the second-biggest supplier in the U.K., said in an interview.The difficult task is to figure out how to “price pollution effectively to ensure that the polluter pays, but not decimate industries that are already struggling or punish households who use gas heating systems,” she said. “Having no carbon costs on gas is no longer feasible.”The change could be an opportunity for energy suppliers to create new business models, she said. Very few households will be able to cover the upfront costs of a heat pump which creates an opening for utilities to finance the equipment.Electrifying heating needs to happen to get anywhere close to the U.K.’s target to cut emissions 68% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels.“It’s crazy that we’re taxing greener options instead of moving these costs to gas bills,” said Hayden Wood, co-founder and chief executive officer of Bulb Energy Ltd. that has 1.7 million customers.(Updates with EON comment in 12th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is Mohawk Group a Bet on the Future of E-commerce?

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), as you might have guessed, topped the list of online sellers with nearly a third of the industry's market share. Part of what helped Amazon top that list was its third-party marketplace. One of the companies taking full advantage of that third-party marketplace is Mohawk Group (NASDAQ: MWK).

  • Ryanair loses legal fight against French, Swedish airline state aid

    Ryanair on Wednesday lost its fight against the state aid granted to rivals including Air France and Sweden's SAS after a top European court said such schemes were not discriminatory amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The judgment from the Luxembourg-based General Court is the first to deal with aid measures cleared by the European Commission under easier rules aimed at helping European Union governments prop up companies hit by the health crisis. Ryanair said it would appeal to the EU Court of Justice in a process likely to take several years.

  • Billionaire Sawiris Joins Egypt’s Gold Rush After Rules Relaxed

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Egypt’s richest men is joining the rush to explore the nation’s untapped gold deposits as a shakeup in regulations attracts investors.AKH Gold, a subsidiary of Altus Strategies Plc, which is backed by billionaire Naguib Sawiris, on Wednesday signed four contracts to explore in nine blocks of Egypt’s gold-rich eastern desert. The deals, which will see AKH invest about $4.1 million, were among 10 contracts inked, the oil ministry said following a signing ceremony.Though Egypt has a long history of gold mining that goes back to the time of the pharaohs, it has only one commercial mine -- Centamin Plc’s Sukari -- and its mineral wealth remains largely under-explored and undeveloped. Mining companies have long complained that Egypt’s system of royalties and profit-sharing agreements made it difficult for them to explore and exploit minerals.To stoke investor interest, the country last year introduced new regulations that limited levies and dropped the requirement that miners form joint ventures with the government. The new rules gave a “strong push and incentives” to international and local companies to join the bid round announced last year, the ministry cited Sawiris as saying after the signing ceremony.Sawiris’s interest exploring for gold is a “good sign for other investors to join, especially with the great deal of experience his companies have in mining in many countries of the world,” the ministry said in a statement, citing Oil Minister Tarek El-Molla.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 3 Cryptocurrencies That Have Crushed Bitcoin Over the Past 3 Months

    Whereas Bitcoin has nearly tripled since mid-November, the following three digital currencies are up between 588% and 2,330%!