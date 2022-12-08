Renault-Nissan alliance talk certain to spill into new year, sources say -Bloomberg

FILE PHOTO: The logos of car manufacturers Nissan and Renault are pictured at a dealership Kyiv
·1 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) -The talks between Renault SA and Nissan Motor Co over alliance restructuring are certain to spill into next year, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The automakers are looking to make announcements toward the end of January, Bloomberg reported.

In their talks, Renault is hoping to convince Nissan to invest in its electric vehicle business, while Nissan is seeking the sale of part of Renault's 43% stake in Nissan to put the two partners on a more equal footing.

Nissan said it would not comment on media speculation. Renault was not immediately available for comment.

The French and Japanese automakers have been aiming to announce the new alliance structure as early as this month, Reuters reported last week.

However, they put off a Wednesday announcement of the deal as the two sides remained apart on how to share intellectual property.

If more time is needed in negotiations, the companies could opt to meet a week later from Dec.7 and are planning to be ready for an announcement the following week in London, sources previously told Reuters.

(Reporting by Satoshi SugiyamaEditing by Shri Navaratnam)

Recommended Stories

  • UK Firms See Energy Costs Doubling When Government Support Ends

    (Bloomberg) -- UK businesses expect energy costs to more than double next year when a government support package comes to an end.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at TwitterWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysStock Traders Skittish With Worrisome Bond Signals: Markets WrapA survey of 7

  • Australia’s Treasurer Says RBA Review to Guide Lowe Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers said an independent review of the Reserve Bank will help guide his decision next year on whether to reappoint Governor Philip Lowe, whose term expires in September.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at TwitterWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Stu

  • Japan’s Smaller Contraction Masks Extent of Summer Weakness

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s economy took a smaller hit than first thought during a summer marked by a renewed Covid surge and a plunge in the yen, although a return to growth is expected this quarter.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at TwitterWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysStock Trade

  • Australia's RBA finds unexpected industry interest in an eAUD

    A pilot programme for a digital eAUD currency in Australia has attracted much more interest from industry than expected and some projects are set to be tested early next year, a central banker said on Thursday. However, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Brad Jones also reiterated the bank was sceptical on the usefulness of a retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) in a market that already had a highly developed payments system. Jones said the RBA's pilot 'eAUD' programme with the Digital Finance Cooperative Research Centre (DFCRC) had attracted more than 140 use case proposals from around 80 entities, well above initial expectations.

  • Arco Minority Shareholders Urge Rejection of Takeover Proposal

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of Arco Platform Ltd. shareholders sent a letter to directors urging them to reject a deal to take the company private, according to a copy of the communication reviewed by Bloomberg News.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at TwitterWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study

  • Duke Energy Fixes Damage to North Carolina Substations Hit by Gunfire

    (Bloomberg) -- North Carolina authorities on Wednesday announced a $75,000 reward for information that helps them arrest whoever shot at two substations on Saturday and plunged about 45,000 homes and businesses into the dark. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at TwitterWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold

  • Japan upgrades Q3 GDP as global recession, COVID risks linger

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's economy, the world's third-largest, shrank less than initially estimated in the third quarter, bolstering a view that it is slowly recovering from COVID-19 doldrums even as major export markets show further signs of weakening. The revision was driven by upward change in private inventories and compared with a 4.5% annualised quarterly gain in the previous quarter. Japan's economy unexpectedly shrank in the third quarter as global recession risks, China's faltering economy, a weak yen and higher import costs hurt consumption and businesses.

  • Canada to Change Investment Law in Move Against Chinese Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada is proposing to change its foreign investment law, creating new powers for a cabinet minister to impose conditions on deals to protect national security.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at TwitterWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysStock Traders Skittish With Wor

  • SoftBank’s Son Quietly Lifts Stake to 34%, Edging Toward Buyout

    (Bloomberg) -- Masayoshi Son has quietly tightened his grip on SoftBank Group Corp. during a tumultuous market downturn, edging closer to the point where he could bid to take the world’s largest technology investor private.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at TwitterWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold th

  • Celsius bankruptcy judge orders return of some crypto assets to customers

    A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Wednesday ruled that some customers of crypto lender Celsius Network should receive their deposits back, giving relief to a relatively small group of customers whose deposits were never commingled with other Celsius funds. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn is weighing broader questions of who owns crypto assets that were deposited with Celsius. His ruling Wednesday was limited to customers who had non-interest bearing custody accounts, whose funds were not commingled with other Celsius assets, and whose accounts were too small for Celsius to seek to claw them back to repay other customers, according to Celsius' official creditors committee.

  • Sinopharm Weighing $4 Billion China TCM Take-Private Bid, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- China National Pharmaceutical Group Co. is considering a revived bid for China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co. that could value the Hong Kong-listed drugmaker at around $4 billion, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at TwitterWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? S

  • BlackRock freezes hiring, reduces spending, CFO says

    Gary Shedlin, BlackRock's chief financial officer, reportedly said Tuesday that the firm is freezing most hiring and reducing spending in an effort to be "prudent" ahead of 2023.

  • Thematic ETFs: What they are and what investors need to know

    Thematic exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, target groups of companies that are at the forefront of innovations like robotics, cybersecurity, or clean energy.

  • Big Oil Betting Billions on Global ‘Climate Catastrophe’

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest oil producers are spending billions of dollars on fossil fuel projects that will only be needed if the world misses key climate goals, according to Carbon Tracker, a nonprofit think tank.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at TwitterWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the

  • Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer declares for 2023 NFL draft

    One of the top offensive weapons in college football is making the leap to the next level

  • Netherlands Plans Curbs on China Tech Exports in Deal With US

    (Bloomberg) -- Dutch officials are planning new controls on exports of chipmaking equipment to China, according to people familiar with the matter, potentially aligning their trade rules with US efforts to restrict Beijing’s access to high-end technology.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at TwitterWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Wo

  • Winter is coming: The 'best country in the world' is planning to ban electric cars amid the energy crisis. Is it time to revisit oil stocks? Here are 3 big plays

    Wake up and smell the diesel.

  • 'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O'Leary says that he'll get his money back from FTX and that the exchange needs to be audited before Sam Bankman-Fried can be found guilty of wrongdoing

    "I've told all of my lawyers: Keep your phasers on stun until we have facts," O'Leary said. "Then we're going to get that money back."

  • Dave Ramsey Says These Are the Top 5 Careers of Millionaires

    When you think of the typical millionaire, the first thing that comes to mind may be someone at the top of their field with a huge salary. According to research by Dave Ramsey's company, Ramsey Solutions, that couldn't be further from the truth. This year, Ramsey Solutions released The National Study of Millionaires.

  • The crypto billionaire who helped expose SBF’s insolvency calls him ‘one of the greatest fraudsters in history’ and accuses media and thought leaders of being manipulated

    Binance CEO CZ is speaking out against SBF after FTX’s collapse and arguing he had nothing to do with his rival’s downfall.