Renault-Nissan's south India plant staff to stay away on Monday

FILE PHOTO: A security guard walks past Micra cars lined in Chennai
Sudarshan Varadhan
·2 min read

By Sudarshan Varadhan

CHENNAI (Reuters) - Workers at the Renault-Nissan plant in southern India will not report for work on Monday over coronavirus-related safety concerns, according to a union letter to the company seen by Reuters, and two sources familiar with the matter.

Ford and Hyundai have also shut plants in the south over the last week following protests over COVID safety concerns.

"It will not be secure for workers to report to work on Monday the 31st of May, 2021," the Renault-Nissan India workers union said in a letter sent late on Sunday.

Two sources said the union would continue to discuss its demands on Monday. They did not wish to be identified as they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Hundreds of workers near Chennai have fallen ill with COVID-19 and dozens have died this year, labour unions say.

On Sunday, union leaders told Renault-Nissan its demands on adequate social distancing measures, rehabilitation of families of deceased workers and on medical treatment of those affected by Covid-19 had not been met.

"The union's request ... to ensure social distancing through reduced footfall has not been accepted," the letter to Renault-Nissan's managing director and vice-president of human relations read.

The union also said Renault-Nissan had only vaccinated 200 workers with a first dose. The company told a local court last week the plant had a workforce of more than 8,000.

Nissan, which owns a majority stake in the plant, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. The company said last week it had vaccinated employees over 45 years and was willing to inoculate those under 45 based on availability.

The state government on Saturday allowed carmakers to continue operating despite protests by workers, but urged companies to follow social distancing protocols and vaccinate all employees within a month.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Giles Elgood)

Recommended Stories

  • 'Real compromise' on U.S. infrastructure bill possible - Republican senator

    Negotiations with U.S. President Joe Biden over a potentially massive infrastructure investment package are inching forward even though disagreements remain over the size and scope of such legislation, Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito said on Sunday. "I think we can get to real compromise, absolutely, because we're both still in the game," Capito said in an interview with "Fox News Sunday." Capito leads a group of six Senate Republicans who have been in regular contact with Biden and White House aides over a bill the administration wants to move through Congress promptly.

  • Canadian telecoms regulator's latest ruling spells 'dark period' for smaller operators

    Two recent decisions by Canada's telecom regulator are freezing out competition in the country's highly concentrated industry, critics argue, making it even harder to bring down prices for mobile and internet service. For years, Canadian consumers have complained about high cellular bills, which rank among the steepest in the world, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government has threatened to take action if the providers failed to cut bills by 25%. On Thursday the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) ruled that it would not significantly lower the rates that small companies must pay to access the high-speed broadband networks of larger rivals, including BCE Inc, Telus Corp and Rogers Communications Inc, known as the Big Three.

  • COVID: NTUC Foodfare at 308 Anchorvale Road to close for 2 weeks

    NTUC Foodfare at 308 Anchorvale Road is closed from Sunday for two weeks and will reopen on 13 June as investigations by the Ministry of Health (MOH) show there is likely ongoing transmission of COVID-19 at the coffee shop.

  • Peru’s Latest Polls Show Tight Presidential Race Ahead of Debate

    (Bloomberg) -- Peru’s presidential race is tightening a week before the runoff between Pedro Castillo and Keiko Fujimori, according to two opinion polls published Sunday ahead of a key candidates’ debate.In a vote simulation conducted by Ipsos and published in El Comercio newspaper, leftist front-runner Castillo would get 51.1% in the June 6 election compared with 48.9% for Fujimori, within the poll’s 2.5-percentage5-percentage5-percentage-point margin of error. Some 20% of voters were still undecided. The poll of 1,517 people was conducted on May 28.A separate survey by Instituto de Estudios Peruanos (IEP) published in La Republica newspaper also showed a statistical tie between the candidates.Those who intend to vote for Castillo fell to 40.3% from 44.8% over the last week, while support for Fujimori grew to 38.3% from 34.4% compared to May 23. Only 6.3% of voters reported being undecided. IEP poll of 1,227 people was conducted by phone May 27-28 and had a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points.Read More: Peru Tight Runoff Election Holds Risk of Radical DownturnThe candidates are scheduled for a face-to-face debate Sunday evening in Arequipa at 7pm local time. They’ll discuss six topics including health and pandemic response, economy, education, and human rights.Castillo, a former school teacher running with a self-proclaimed Marxist party feared by many investors, is promising to seek more from multinational miners to spend on education and health.Peru’s stock market on Friday posted its largest gains in months and its bonds and currency also rallied as Castillo’s lead narrowed.Fujimori, a former lawmaker who’s narrowly lost two previous runoffs and has been charged with graft, is running on a law and order platform that often invokes her father Alberto Fujimori’s presidency that was marked by clashes with the left-wing rebel group Shining Path.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying For These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships

    Add-ons can tack hundreds or thousands of dollars onto the sticker price of a car. Before you buy, know which add-ons you don't want to buy at the dealership.

  • Christian diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara and six others presumed dead after small plane crashes into Tennessee lake

    All passengers are presumed dead

  • ‘We should be very worried’: Top Arizona election official sounds alarm over GOP’s war against democracy

    Two-hundred-and-eight days after Joe Biden became just the second Democrat presidential candidate to win Arizona’s electoral votes since 1948, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is still getting death threats. Ms Hobbs, 51, has had to travel with a 24-hour security detail since 7 May, when Governor Doug Ducey assigned Department of Public Safety officers to protect her following her multiple threatening phone calls.

  • At least 20 people were wounded and 2 dead after a shooting outside concert in Florida, police say

    Miami-Dade police said three people got out of an SUV and began shooting at a group of people who were standing outside an event venue early Sunday.

  • Lakers' Anthony Davis vows to play Game 4 against Suns despite questionable status

    Anthony Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are questionable for the Lakers-Suns Game 4 on Sunday, but Davis said Saturday "there's no chance that I don't play tomorrow."

  • Brazilians stage nationwide protests against Bolsonaro’s Covid response

    Thousands of Brazilians took to the streets to condemn President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the Covid crisis

  • Two boats involved in Saturday night crash on Lake Murray

    It was at least the second watercraft collision on the Midlands lake during Memorial Day weekend.

  • Arizona Democrat stays mum on why she missed Capitol riot commission vote

    ‘She will be entering into the Congressional record that she would've voted yes,’ a spokesman for the Arizona senator says

  • Canadiens beat Maple Leafs 3-2 in OT to force Game 7

    Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored at 15:15 of overtime and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Saturday night to force Game 7 in the first-round series. Corey Perry and Tyler Toffoli also scored and Carey Price made 41 saves in front of the first Canadian hockey crowd since the start of the pandemic. With his team outshot 13-2 and struggling to generate anything in the extra period, Kotkaniemi ripped a shot past Jack Campbell's glove side after Toronto defenseman Travis Dermott turned the puck over to Paul Byron.

  • Texas Republicans push forward strict voting rights bill after marathon debate

    The bill will almost certainly pass the GOP-majority House and be signed into law by the governor

  • San Jose mass killer had 22,000 rounds of ammunition in his house

    Nine VTA employees and gunman died in California mass shooting

  • U.S. drawing up targeted sanctions on Belarus officials after plane incident

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration said on Friday it is drawing up a list of targeted sanctions against key members of the Belarusian government following the former Soviet republic's forced landing of a passenger jet and arrest of a journalist on board. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the United States was also suspending a 2019 agreement between Washington and Minsk that allowed carriers from each country to use the other's airspace, and taking other actions against the government of President Alexander Lukashenko. In a statement, she called on Lukashenko to allow a credible international investigation into the events of May 23, when the Ryanair passenger jet flying from Greece to Lithuania was forced to land in Minsk.

  • Plane carrying diet guru Gwen Lara, 6 others crashes into Tennessee lake; all on board presumed dead

    Diet guru Gwen Lara and her husband were among 7 people aboard a plane that crashed into a lake; authorities said there appeared to be no survivors.

  • A Black woman in Michigan was issued a $385 ticket after her new neighbor called the police on her for loudly talking on a cellphone

    Diamond Robinson said she believes her neighbor targeted her because she is Black. "There's no way police should be called on me when I am on my own property."

  • Trump's longtime ally Roger Stone has warned that the former president must prepare to be indicted for fraud in the coming weeks

    GOP strategist Roger Stone has predicted that Trump will be indicted imminently for "bank fraud or tax fraud," he said in an interview with InfoWars.

  • I'm an incarcerated person. I know for a fact that Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict isn't 'accountability,' it's just punishment

    In the wake of Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict, the American public needs to understand the difference between accountability and punishment.