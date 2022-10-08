Renault is open to cutting its stake in Nissan, Bloomberg reports

The logo of Renault carmaker is pictured at a dealership in Vertou
·1 min read

(Reuters) - French carmaker Renault SA is open to reducing its stake in Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co Ltd, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the discussions.

According to the report, Nissan is pressing Renault to reduce its stake to 15%. The French automaker owns about 43% of Nissan.

The reduction would result in Renault drawing level with Nissan's share in the French company, which is about 15% with no voting rights.

In June, Nissan revealed details of its alliance pact with top shareholder Renault that keep the latter from unilaterally increasing its stake beyond 44.4%.

The talks between the two companies cover the question of whether Nissan will join Renault's new unit being set up to house its electric vehicle (EV) assets in exchange for its French ally winding down the Nissan stake according to a Wall Street Journal report from Friday.

Renault plans to split its electric vehicle (EV) and combustion engine businesses as it seeks to catch up with rivals such as Tesla and Volkswagen in the race to cleaner driving.

Executives from both companies have discussed Renault's plan in reshaping their alliance during meetings in France and Japan.

The negotiations between the companies are intensifying, the Bloomberg report said, adding that Renault Chief Executive Officer Luca de Meo is due to attend the Formula 1 race in Suzuka on Sunday, giving him an opportunity to speak with Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida.

The report, however, said that weekend talks are unlikely to yield concrete results.

Renault did not immediately reply to Reuters' request for comment. A Nissan spokesperson did not immediately respond to request for comment outside normal working hours.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru)

Recommended Stories

  • NC Cops Bust Out Measuring Tapes To Stop The Carolina Squat

    This might sound funny, but if you're a car person, pay attention.

  • Tesla Rival Rivian Suffers a Huge Blow

    The upstart managed to buy time with investors this week by reaffirming its production target of 25,000 electric vehicles in 2022, despite continued supply chain problems and soaring raw material prices. In the three months to September 30, the company produced 7,363 vehicles, more than the 7,000 anticipated by RBC Capital Markets analysts. When we add these 7,363 units to the 6,954 vehicles that the group had produced between January and June, Rivian has already produced 14,317 cars.

  • Volkswagen Makes a Big Deal That Could Change the Future

    During the 1932 presidential campaign, Franklin Roosevelt made no secret of his disdain for private utilities, saying that they had "selfish purposes." A year later, the Tennessee Valley Authority was created by Congress as part of Roosevelt's New Deal with the initial purpose to provide, navigation, flood control, electricity generation, regional planning, and other vital services. The TVA, the sixth largest power supplier and largest public utility in the country, is headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn. with a service area that covers all of Tennessee, portions of Alabama, Mississippi and Kentucky, and small areas of Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.

  • 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz Review: A different kind of pickup

    The Hyundai Santa Cruz is a compact crossover pickup with a premium interior and clever bed features that's surprisingly fun to drive.

  • When buying a used EV is a smart move — and when it’s not

    Buying an EV is different in many ways from purchasing a gas vehicle. Here’s a look at the key differences and how they change the buying equation.

  • California Extends Digital License Plate Option to Everyone

    All 40 million vehicles registered in the state can now purchase a digital plate from Reviver, which charges $19.95 per month for a subscription.

  • First Drive: The All-Electric Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Shows Grit on the Road and Off

    On a test-drive in Colorado, the legacy automaker's latest battery-powered model displayed a surprising level of toughness and tech.

  • Musk says Pepsi to receive Tesla's first Semi trucks in December

    When Musk unveiled the prototype of the futuristic, battery-powered Semi in 2017, he said the Class 8 truck would go into production by 2019. However, the timeline has been pushed multiple times due to part shortages and Musk said the production would be delayed to next year. In another tweet, Musk reiterated that the vehicle has a range of 500 miles (805 km).

  • American Airlines rolling out bigger planes for one of its SLO routes

    The airline is nearly doubling the number of passengers it can transport on the route.

  • Autozam AZ-1, a Kei Car That Dreamed It Was a Ferrari, Is for Sale

    This rare Mazda kei-car product has oversize exotic appeal coupled with itty-bitty, teeny-tiny dimensions.

  • VinFast Returns to the Paris Motor Show With an All-Electric Strategy, Officially Launches Four EV Models in the French Market

    VINFAST RETURNS TO THE PARIS MOTOR SHOW WITH AN ALL-ELECTRIC STRATEGY

  • 5K Mile BMW Z8 In Stunning Blue Over Red Selling On Bring A Trailer

    This car comes out of the gate swinging with a very surprising powertrain.

  • Blast hits Crimea bridge central to Russia war effort

    STORY: A blast rocked the Kerch bridge which links Russia and the Crimea peninsula on Saturday (October 8), causing parts of the road to collapse.The bridge is a crucial military supply route for Russian forces in Ukraine. Fire and thick smoke were seen on the strategic road-and-rail bridge, which is the only crossing between Crimea and Russia.Video obtained by Reuters showed CCTV footage of the blast. Reuters was not able to confirm the date the video was filmed.It was not yet clear if the blast was a deliberate attack or an accident but the damage to such high-profile infrastructure came at a time when Russia has suffered several battlefield defeats.And it could further cloud the Kremlin's messages of reassurance to the wider Russian public that the conflict is going to plan.The Russian Investigative Committee said the blast occurred in a freight truck, causing fuel tanker wagons to catch fire on a train heading for the peninsula.It added that two sections of the bridge had partially collapsed. Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian governor of Crimea, said on social media that the road bridge was still intact in one direction. Although he said traffic was suspended while the damage was being assessed.In Kyiv, the mood was upbeat.No one knows how it happened, this man said. But added that everyone had waited for it.“We have waited for the moment when the bridge burns. I think all Ukrainians waited for it. And we are very satisfied it has finally started.”A Ukrainian presidential adviser posted a message on Twitter saying the incident was just "the beginning”. But he stopped short of saying Ukrainian forces were responsible for the blast.Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.The 12 mile bridge which links it to Russia’s transport network was opened with great fanfare by President Vladimir Putin four years later.It now represents a crucial supply route for Russian forces who have taken control of most of southern Ukraine’s Kherson region.

  • Rivian Is Recalling Nearly All Its Vehicles. The Move Shows the Challenges of Building Cars.

    On Friday, Rivian sent its customers a recall notice for an issue that can affect a vehicle's steering.

  • PepsiCo confirms Tesla Semi truck deliveries to start in December

    (Reuters) -PepsiCo Inc confirmed on Friday it would take delivery of Tesla Inc's Semi trucks on Dec. 1, becoming the first company to receive its orders of the much-delayed electric vehicle. PepsiCo said in a statement that the trucks would be used at its Frito-Lay plant in Modesto, California, and its PepsiCo beverages factory in Sacramento. PepsiCo has been aiming to reduce fuel costs and emissions, and reserved 100 of the trucks in 2017.

  • 1 Reason Ford Is a Vastly Overlooked EV Stock

    To become a viable electric vehicle stock, Ford will have to prove one thing, and early signs are positive.

  • Rocks on Highway 101 slow southbound traffic in Thousand Oaks

    Rocks on southbound Highway 101 in Thousand Oaks were slowing traffic in Newbury Park Friday afternoon.

  • 2 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Electric vehicles (EVs) continue to be a hot topic for investors, but there are more players than ever to be aware of. While they aren't moneymaking machines yet, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Proterra (NASDAQ: PTRA) are cheap for their own reasons. Trucks and SUVs typically have higher margins than cars, Rivian is building a delivery and service fleet without third-party dealers, and it hasn't had to do any advertising.

  • 3 Florida Teens Steal A Maserati, Finding Themselves In A Fatal 123 MPH Police Chase

    Three Florida teens were involved in a high-speed police chase that left one dead.

  • Virginia flight instructor killed in plane crash piloted by aviation student: police

    A 23-year-old flight instructor was killed in a plane crash at a Virginia airport that was being piloted by an aviation student, police say.