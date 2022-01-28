Renault to produce new Alpine model at Dieppe site

PARIS (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault will produce the new electric model of its Alpine brand at its Dieppe site in northern France, Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard said on Friday.

"There was uncertainty over the future of that plant a few years ago and now thanks to the work of Renault's teams...we will be able to really secure the future of that plant," Senard told France Inter radio.

Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors on Thursday said they planned to deepen co-operation in electric vehicle (EV) production as their two decade-old alliance positions itself to compete as auto markets switch to EVs.

Senard also told France Inter radio that Renault hoped to hire a further 2,500 staff for its French factories.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

