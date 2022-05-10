Renault sees a double digit margin for its Mobilize brand in 2027

Logo of Renault carmaker is pictured at a dealership in Les Sorinieres
·1 min read

PARIS (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault said it was targeting a double-digit margin for its new Mobilize brand, which proposes new solutions around mobility and data, and that 'Mobilize' would aim to represent 20% of Renault's overall group turnover by 2030.

The company is counting on this new business to help turn around its finances. In February, Renault posted an annual profit for the first time in three years. But its sales fell for the third straight year in 2021.

As a sign of its upcoming importance in Renault's strategy, Mobilize detailed its own mid-term strategy plan on Tuesday.

"Mobilize sells services, not vehicles, generating recurring income and reducing costs of usage for our customers. We have decided to cover the sections of the mobility value chain presenting the highest growth and margin potential," said Clotilde Delbos, chief executive of the Mobilize arm.

The Mobilize brand is part of Renault's electric vehicle strategy as it seeks to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040.

Earlier, Renault said it would sell just over a third of its Korea unit to China's Geely Automobile Holdings for roughly $200 million, freeing up funds to invest in its lagging core markets and electric business.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Sudip Kar Gupta; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Benoit Van Overstraeten)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China Tightens Covid Noose as Cases Persist in Shanghai, Beijing

    (Bloomberg) -- China is tightening pandemic restrictions in Shanghai and expanding a mass testing sweep in Beijing as officials chase the elusive goal of wiping out Covid-19 cases in the community.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos Wins by Lands

  • Missiles pound Ukraine's Odesa after Russia marks WW2 victory

    KYIV/KHARKIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -Buildings in Odesa lay in ruins on Tuesday, a day after Kremlin forces pounded the southern Ukrainian port with missiles and Russian President Vladimir Putin led defiant celebrations marking the Soviet's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two. While Putin was silent about plans for any escalation, he exhorted Russians to battle and repeated his assertions that they were again fighting Nazis. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in his own speech on Monday, promised Ukrainians would triumph.

  • Dow sinks over 600 points into the close, S&P 500 closes at lowest level in more than a year

    Stocks finished the day in the red, with energy stocks being some of the worst performers and the S&P 500 dipping to its lowest level in 52 weeks.&nbsp;

  • Nasdaq Futures Up 1%, Dollar Dips as Mood Steadies: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures climbed and stocks pared losses, providing some respite for global markets from concerns about an economic downturn.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos Wins by Landslide in Philippine VoteAn Asia-Pacific equity

  • Ukraine Latest: Biden Worries Putin ‘Doesn’t Have a Way Out’

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said he’s worried that Russian President Vladimir Putin “doesn’t have a way out right now” of his war in Ukraine, as the U.S. leader signed into law a measure making it easier for Washington to send weapons and supplies to the government in Kyiv.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian

  • Renault to sell Korea unit stake to China's Geely in turnaround push

    (Reuters) -Renault said it would sell just over a third of its Korea unit to China's Geely Automobile Holdings for roughly $200 million, freeing up funds for the French automaker to invest in its lagging core markets and electric business. Renault, whose sales fell for the third straight year in 2021, is in the middle of turnaround plan aimed at boosting profit margins and splitting its electric vehicle (EV) and combustion engine businesses as it looks to catch up with rivals such as Tesla and Volkswagen in the race to cleaner driving. The move to sell a 34.02% stake in Renault Korea Motors for 264 billion won ($207 million) comes weeks after media reports that Renault, the top shareholder in Nissan Motor, may lower its stake in the Japanese company.

  • Cryptoverse: Buying the dip? Bitcoin's a rates rookie

    Bitcoin has scant experience with rising interest rates, posing perils for investors looking to capitalize on its dramatic drop. The cryptocurrency has tanked along with other risk assets such as tech stocks after the Fed amped up rates last week, sending them on a trajectory that's expected to pass 3% early next year. Bitcoin was an awkward child on the fringes of finance during the Fed's previous tightening cycle, from 2016 to 2019, and was barely correlated with stocks.

  • Hyundai to open U.S. electric vehicle plant

    STORY: Hyundai is planning a new electric vehicle manufacturing plant in the U.S. - with discussions about building a facility in Georgia near the South Korean's automaker's existing plants. The plant could serve both the Hyundai and Kia brands as they roll out fully electric SUVs aimed at the U.S. market, three people with knowledge of the plans told Reuters.Hyundai confirmed it would announce the plans soon. The Biden administration has been pushing for more investment in EV production and related suppliers to create jobs and drive a clean-energy agenda. It says it will allocate more than $3 billion in infrastructure funding - to help make good on its pledge for half of vehicles sold in the United States to be electric by 2030.In April, Hyundai announced a $300 million investment to manufacture all-electric and hybrid vehicles at its Alabama plant. President Biden is set to travel to South Korea on May 20 for meetings with incoming president Yoon Suk-yeol, an advocate of steps to shore-up bilateral ties.Sources say Hyundai had been working to announce its U.S. investment in EV manufacturing to coincide with the trip.

  • Rivian skids 14% to hit new low on report Ford to sell shares

    Rivian's shares were trading at $24.77, a far cry from their record of $179.5 in November last year. Ford is selling 8 million of its Rivian shares as the stock's lockup period expired on Sunday, CNBC reported over the weekend, citing sources. Ford was Rivian's fourth largest shareholder with a 11.4% stake, according to Refinitiv data.

  • Rimac says the report claiming it split with Hyundai is 'fake news'

    Rimac and Hyundai have both denied an earlier report claiming that they have ended their partnership. Both said that they're still working on joint projects.