Renault shares down after company suspends Moscow plant

FILE PHOTO: France's Renault unveils the new Renault Megane E-Tech Electric car
·1 min read

PARIS (Reuters) -Shares in French carmaker Renault fell on early trade on Thursday after the company announced it was suspending operations at its plant in Moscow.

Renault shares were down by around 2% at 0811 GMT, making the carmaker the biggest loser on France's CAC40 blue chip index.

Renault, the Western carmaker most exposed to the Russian market, also said it would assess options on its majority stake in Avtovaz, Russia's No. 1 carmaker.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday accused Renault of financing the war. The foreign minister later in the day welcomed Renault's move.

"We think this strategic move will shift the attention of investors into the core operations of Renault which have been largely restructured over the past years," JP Morgan analysts said in a note.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; editing by Richard Lough and Jason Neely)

Recommended Stories

  • Casino Said to Weigh Sale of Stake in Renewables Firm GreenYellow

    (Bloomberg) -- Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA is weighing options for its stake in renewable energy provider GreenYellow SAS as the French retailer looks for ways to reduce its debt pile, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash Sp

  • Nestle to suspend 'vast majority' of sales in Russia

    LONDON (Reuters) -Nestle is to halt the sale of a wide range of brands in Russia, including KitKat chocolate bars and Nesquik, amid Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's criticism of the world's biggest food company for its continued presence in the country. The products affected, also including pet food and coffee, make up the "vast majority of volume and sales" in Russia, which totalled 1.7 billion Swiss francs ($1.82 billion) in 2021, a Nestle spokesperson said. The Swiss company had already halted non-essential imports and exports to Russia and had also stopped all advertising and capital investment in the country and said it would donate profits from Russia to Ukrainian relief efforts.

  • Renault suspends Moscow plant, adjusts 2022 outlook

    PARIS (Reuters) -Renault SA, the Western carmaker most exposed to the Russian market, said on Wednesday it would suspend operations at its plant in Moscow while it assesses options on its majority stake in Avtovaz, the country's No. 1 carmaker. The move came amid mounting pressure over the French company's continued presence in Russia since the country invaded Ukraine. Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, has called for a global boycott of Renault.

  • Ewan McGregor Gets Caught Using the Force on Automatic Sliding Doors: ‘Kind of Embarrassing’

    Ewan McGregor is returning to “Star Wars” for the first time in 17 years with the upcoming Disney Plus series “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” but it turns out the actor didn’t entirely give up his Jedi training in the nearly two decades between “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” and the new streaming series. In an interview […]

  • WA pot shops robberies have turned deadly. It will keep happening until Congress acts

    “I hesitate to ever use the word crisis, but I do believe this has reached that point in our state,” Christophersen said. | A @mattsdriscoll column

  • Nickel Reignites Blistering Rally as Prices Spike by 15% Limit

    (Bloomberg) -- Nickel surged by the 15% exchange limit for a second day in London, piling fresh pressure on bearish position holders after an unprecedented short squeeze earlier this month.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Spe

  • Zelensky hit by false claim about 'Nazi T-shirt' after US Congress meeting

    Following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's virtual meeting with US Congress, social media posts shared hundreds of times claimed he was wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with a "Nazi symbol". In fact, the symbol represents the Ukrainian military, according to an image comparison. A representative for the Ukrainian embassy in Thailand said it did not relate to Nazism."After too many jokes, Zelensky accidentally wears a shirt with a Nazi symbol like Hitler," reads a Thai-language Facebook post

  • GameStop Stock Has Been on a Tear. Now We Know Why.

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG GameStop stock has been on an absolute tear over the past seven days—and now we know why. Chairman Ryan Cohen has snapped up 100,000 more shares in the meme stock, according to a regulatory filing late Tuesday, taking his holding up to 11.

  • Rouble closes at highest since February on gas sales move

    The rouble ended below 100 per dollar, still down over 22% this year as Russia faces strict sanctions globally, triggered by its invasion of Ukraine late last month. European gas prices soared after Putin's shock announcement, on concerns the move would exacerbate the region's energy crunch. "It seems to be an effort by the Russian authorities to apply pressure on Western countries by forcing foreign buyers of Russian gas to use roubles, with the added benefit of supporting the value of the currency," said Liam Peach, Emerging Europe economist at Capital Economics in a client note.

  • Nvidia’s $1 trillion ambitions draw cheers as software becomes a bigger piece of the pie

    Nvidia Corp.'s pursuit of what it sees as a $1 trillion opportunity won praise from analysts following the company's investor-day presentation, even though the chipmaker's stock conveyed a more muted reaction.

  • 1 Investment to Stock Up On Now, According to Warren Buffett

    Famed investor Warren Buffett knows a thing or two about picking stocks, and there's one investment he believes is the best fit for many portfolios: The S&P 500 index fund. Why invest in an S&P 500 index fund? When you invest in an S&P 500 index fund, you're investing in all of the companies that make up the S&P 500 index itself.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Sitting on Plenty of Cash

    This has been a topsy-turvy year for growth stocks and these former stock-market darlings. Both of the stocks on this list delivered big gains through most of 2021, only to collapse over the past several months.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood did an interesting thing last week as stocks were rallying. The CEO, co-founder, and ace stock picker for the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) stood pat on her buying urges. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) are the three stocks that Ark Invest bought.

  • Nasdaq's Correction Could Be Nearly Over: 3 Stocks to Buy Sooner Rather Than Later

    The Nasdaq Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) is no longer in a bear market. The good news is that Nasdaq's correction could nearly be over, too. While the Nasdaq isn't in a bear market anymore, some individual stocks in the index are.

  • Russian Stock Trading to Resume After Record Market Shutdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will restart trading in some local equities, ending the nation’s record long shutdown that was meant to shield domestic investors from the impact of tough sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisThis Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed IncomePutin

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • Oppenheimer Predicts Over 90% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    After a period of sustained losses, the stock market has been staging a comeback, with valuations across the board moving in one direction – higher. Between March 14 and March 23, the S&P 500 rose ~8%, while the NASDAQ was up ~12%. Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus offers an explanation for the powerful rally: “In our view it wasn’t so much that investor sentiment had turned broadly positive last week but rather that enough investors started to see numerous positives among

  • Want $5,100 in Dividends? Invest $80,000 in These 3 Stocks

    If you have money sitting in a savings account that you can afford to invest, dividend stocks can be a great option. Three investments that should stand out for income investors today are Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), TC Energy (NYSE: TRP), and Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH).

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/23: Nvidia, Lucid, Holley

    The history is very clear: At times like these, you need to stay the course, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. As of Tuesday, the stock market had given back 50% of its gains since November. It's easy to be overwhelmed by the daily doom and gloom of everything that's going wrong, Cramer admitted.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 8% in 2022

    Interest rates are heading higher, and that could be bad news for low-yielding stocks. Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH), Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ: CHK), and Zim Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) should all be paying out at least 8% yields this year. Selling recreational vehicles (RVs) may not seem like a hotbed for income investors, but Camping World has beefed up its distributions since hitting the market with its first quarterly dividend more than five years ago.