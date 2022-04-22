Renault Q1 sales dented by Ukraine conflict, semiconductor crisis

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Renault is pictured at a dealership in Vertou
·2 min read

PARIS (Reuters) -Renault, the Western carmaker most exposed to the Russian market, posted lower first-quarter revenues due to the war in Ukraine and a semiconductor shortage, partially offset by higher prices and rising electric vehicle (EV) sales.

The group, which also produces Dacia and Lada brand vehicles, said on Friday its revenue fell by 2.7% from a year earlier to 9.748 billion euros ($10.6 billion). Excluding the activities of Avtovaz and Renault Russia, it stood at 8.9 billion euros, down by 1.1%.

The drop in revenue came as the French car maker's sales fell more than 17% versus the first quarter of 2021 to 552,000 vehicles, the lowest quarterly sales since during the height of the global financial crisis in 2009.

The company said its sales of fully-electric and hybrid vehicles were up 13% and accounted for 36% of sales.

The global semiconductor crisis will cut the company's planed car production by 300,000 vehicles in 2022, most of those in the first half of the year, Renault said.

The company's order book at the end of March had hit a 15-year high of 3.9 months of sales.

Renault has been pushing ahead with plans to split its EV and combustion businesses, as it catches up to rivals such as Tesla and Volkswagen and reviews its business in Russia amid wide-ranging Western sanctions.

Renault confirmed its financial outlook laid out in March of a full-year 2022 operating margin of around 3% and said it would give a more detailed update on its targets and strategy later this year.

"In a market environment severely disrupted by the conflict in Ukraine, the semiconductor crisis and inflation, Renault Group is continuing its recovery and accelerating the implementation of its strategy," Thierry Piéton, Renault's finance chief, said in a statement.

Last month, Renault said it would suspend operations at its plant in Moscow while it assesses options on its majority stake in Avtovaz, the country's No. 1 carmaker.

($1 = 0.9223 euros)

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Nick Carey; writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Tassilo Hummel and Subhranshu Sahu)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • AB Volvo profit shines, supply chain woes hit truck orders

    Swedish truck maker AB Volvo reported a surprise rise in first-quarter core earnings on Friday, as it juggled strong market demand with a strained supply chain that put a cap on its ability to fill up order books. Adjusted operating profit at the maker of trucks, construction equipment, buses and engines rose to 12.68 billion Swedish crowns ($1.33 billion) from 11.82 billion a year ago, well ahead of the 10.55 billion seen by analysts in a Refinitiv poll. Heavy-duty truck makers have been grappling with global shortages of components, such as semiconductors, and a lack of freight capacity since market demand began to recover from the initial pandemic shock.

  • Industrial output in Shanghai falls for first time in 2 years

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Industrial output in Shanghai, China's most populous city, slumped in March, the first monthly decline in two years, after stringent lockdown measures halted production in some factories, a city official said on Friday. Industrial production dropped by 7.5% year-on-year, Wu Jincheng, chairman of Shanghai's economic planning agency, said at a press conference. The city's industrial output growth in the first quarter slowed to 4.8% on a year earlier, Wu said.

  • Biden announces new round of military, economic aid to Ukraine

    Biden pledged an additional $800 million package in military assistance to Ukraine Thursday, as well as a ban on all Russian-affiliated ships from U.S. ports.

  • Bain-Backed Chindata Fielding Preliminary Takeover Interest

    (Bloomberg) -- Chindata Group Holdings Ltd., a Chinese data center company backed by private equity firm Bain Capital, has received preliminary takeover interest from other firms in the industry, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods

  • Analysis-Dollar's rally may be nearing 'tipping point' as Fed readies big hikes

    A months-long rally in the dollar may be reaching its peak as the Federal Reserve gears up to deploy more interest rate hikes, according to the currency's trading patterns in past tightening cycles. The dollar has risen around 7% against a basket of currencies in the past year to its highest level since March 2020, boosted in part by expectations the Fed is ready to employ robust rate hikes to tame the worst inflation in nearly 40 years. Those gains are largely consistent with the dollar's behavior during the last four rate hike cycles, which has seen the U.S. currency climb an average of 2.2% in the 12 months before the central bank started raising interest rates.

  • Big business joins forces to bridge Germany's growing skills gap

    Germany's industrial heavyweights are teaming up to retrain workers in areas such as software and logistics to fill a growing skills gap and avoid layoffs among workers of all ages as the economy shifts to clean energy and online shopping. More than 36 major companies, ranging from auto suppliers such as Continental and Bosch to industrial firms BASF and Siemens, have agreed to coordinate on redundancies at one firm and vacancies at another, training workers to move directly from job to job.

  • Elon Musk's Boring Company plans to 'significantly' expand after funding round

    Elon Musk's The Boring Company (TBC) is now worth up to $5.7 billion after a funding round that saw it raise $675 million.

  • Palantir: War Tailwinds Boost the Short-Term Case, but the Stock Isn’t a Buy

    Macro tailwinds are often a good way for ailing stocks to get a boost, and unfortunately, war can be a tailwind too. At least that is what RBC’s Rishi Jaluria thinks Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will do for struggling Palantir (PLTR) stock. “We believe as the war drags on, governments around the world are increasing their defense spending (including against cyber-attacks) and we expect Palantir to be a beneficiary of this trend,” the analyst said. “We do believe this could be only a short-term t

  • At least 208 children have died in Ukraine because of Russia's invasion, says Ukraine's Office of the Attorney General

    Some of the attacks described by Ukraine include a purported incident where two girls, aged 7 and 11, were shot in a civilian car by Russian military.

  • Asian markets sink after Fed chief’s comments on inflation

    Asian shares fell Friday, tracking losses on Wall Street after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated increases in interest rates must be faster to fight inflation.

  • Supply chain shock from China COVID-19 lockdowns 'going to be short-lived,' expert says

    While China's recent COVID-19 lockdowns are sparking concerns about another massive shockwave through the global supply chains, some industry analysts and insiders are anticipating minimal impact as Shanghai — home to the world's largest container port — begins to ease lockdown measures.

  • The Billionaire Father-Son Team Behind Carvana Is Losing Wealth Fast

    (Bloomberg) -- Used-car dealer Carvana Co. said it faced a “uniquely difficult environment” in the first three months of the year after reporting a larger-than-expected quarterly loss.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedUkraine Latest: Biden Boosts Aid, Kyiv Sees $600 Billion RebuildObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal E

  • Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock

    When it comes to building wealth, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Although the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, isn't the wealthiest individual on the planet, he's delivered some of the most eye-popping investment returns over the past six decades. Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in value for shareholders (himself included) and generated an average annual return of better than 20% on his company's stock.

  • AT&T Shareholders Who Sell Warner Bros. Stock Face Tax Complexities

    Since the AT&T spinoff of its 71% stake in Warner Bros. Discovery to its shareholders on April 8, many AT&T investors have considered selling their Warner Bros. stock to buy more AT&T to get higher income. Calculating the cost basis of AT&T (ticker: T) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is a little tricky, and the right approach could be somewhat different than what Barron’s originally suggested immediately after the spinoff. The good news for any AT&T holders selling their Warner Bros. stock is that their cost basis is calculated based on when they bought AT&T shares, not the date of the spinoff.

  • 2 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy While the Market Is Down

    The Nasdaq Composite index is down about 13.3% year-to-date. You can bet there are several top stocks in that index that are getting unjustifiably punished in this broader market downturn that will go on to deliver great returns over the next five years. It takes a strong business to consistently grow revenue, but an even better one to do that while expanding operating margin.

  • 2 Growth Stocks With Monster Upside of at Least 215%, According to Cathie Wood

    Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood has had a difficult year. Better yet, she has maintained her long-term mindset and doubled-down on her belief in innovation, saying that Ark's portfolio is currently in "deep value" territory. Since its inception in October 2014, the Ark Innovation ETF is up over 180%, easily beating the 123% return of the broader S&P 500.

  • Fed may need to be even more aggressive fighting inflation as U.S. household cash exceeds debt for first time in three decades, warns Deutsche Bank

    With U.S. households looking in good financial shape, the Federal Reserve may need to be even more aggressive raising interest rates to cool the economy and bring down high inflation, according to a research note from Deutsche Bank.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Plunging Today

    Tesla may have just confirmed that the biggest impediment to Rivian's growth isn't going away anytime soon.

  • AT&T tops subscriber expectations as it doubles down on telecoms

    AT&T Inc. topped profit expectations for its latest quarter, the last full period to contain results from the WarnerMedia business that the telecommunications company has since spun off.

  • 10 Best Utilities Stocks to Buy for Dividends

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best utilities stocks to buy for dividends. If you want to read about some more utility stocks to buy for dividends, go directly to 5 Best Utilities Stocks to Buy for Dividends. The utilities sector is dealing with tough challenges in 2022 as it seeks to boost clean […]